Renovations to a student laboratory have made it possible for Parkview Health to train more people for a lesser-known career field that has a significant effect on patient care, a news release said.
The classroom and offices in the lower level of Parkview Hospital Randallia were also remodeled, allowing the Parkview Medical Laboratory Science program to admit up to 20 students a year, the release said. It noted the program previously could accept nine pupils annually.
Its focus is to prepare students to pass their exams for national certification, which is required by most employers, the release said.
Along with expanding capacity, the program is transitioning to a 12-month model. Students will complete labs and lectures on the same subjects simultaneously, the release said, and most training will happen in the new student lab, which has equipment similar to equipment in active labs. Students will complete clinical rotations with lab departments throughout Parkview during the last 10 weeks of their program.
Under the previous 10-month rotation-based model, students completed lab training through clinical rotations, and their lecture schedule might have covered different topics, the release said.
Brian Goff, program director, said Parkview is thrilled about the changes.
“Medical lab science is often called the ‘stealth medical degree’ because most people think of becoming a doctor, nurse or pharmacist instead,” Goff said in a statement. “But now is an especially exciting time to enter this lesser-known career field as we see incredible advances in science and technology, along with rapidly growing demand for more highly trained individuals.”
The career could be ideal for people with an introverted, puzzle-loving personality who want to help patients and health care providers get needed information, said Allegra McMillen, clinical lab school educator.
“About 70% of medical decisions are based on lab results, so we have a significant impact on patient care, but we are often not seen by the patients or providers,” McMillen said in a statement.
Visit www.parkview.com/careers/medical-laboratory-science-program for information about the program.
Event
Fort Wayne Community Schools welcomes the public to a free event Wednesday featuring Lori Desautels, who will discuss ways to better communicate with children.
The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.
Visit https://bit.ly/3ixqqLo to register. Contact Lisa Richardson at Lisa.Richardson@fwcs.k12.in.us with questions.
Grace
The Grace College School of Education was recently granted accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, continuing the national accreditation legacy that the school has held for the last 20 years. The new accreditation is effective for the next seven years.
The institution recently celebrated the milestone by inviting almost 140 local school administrators, teachers and supervisors as well as college alumni, senior administrators and instructors to a banquet at Westminster Hall.
Indiana Tech
Indiana Tech’s student • chapter of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers received Silver Chapter Status, the highest rating the university’s chapter has ever earned.
The honor comes with a grant to support the chapter’s ongoing work.
• Indiana Tech’s chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers received these awards at the NSBE Fall Regional Conference: Jordyn Hartfield, Regional Member of the Year; Olaide Olapade, Regional Academic Member of the Year; and Susan McGrade, Regional Collegiate Advisor of the Year. A team comprising Darrell Martin, Jacob Ritchie, Kersen Trim, Alejandro Munoz, Cameron Chandler and Will Owens earned third place in the Academic Technical Bowl (STEM Jeopardy) competition.
Questa
The Traditional Questa Scholars Program application is open through March 15 to high school seniors and college freshmen planning to attend college next fall.
The Questa Education Foundation program offers low-interest, forgivable loans for students pursuing a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree from an Indiana college or university. All students pursuing a variety of majors are encouraged to apply.
Specific funding is available for students from Kosciusko County pursuing a health care degree, as well as students studying manufacturing-related fields and women studying business.
Visit www.questafoundation.org/traditional-scholars-program or call 260-407-6494 for information.
Recognition
Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school, inducted more than 25 high school students into its National Honor Society for the 2022-23 academic year during an in-person ceremony.
Inductees included Tabitha Foust, Alivia Perkins and Bellamei Porter of Fort Wayne.
Saint Francis
Lewis Pearson, an associate professor of philosophy at University of Saint Francis, gave a presentation titled “Using the Book of Wisdom (and the Silmarillion) to Spot the Fairly Ubiquitous But Often Ignored Danger of Literal Idolatry,” at Baylor University’s Institute for Faith and Learning annual Symposium on Faith and Culture.
•
• More than 100 high school students attended the Mirror Lake Murder Mystery event at the University of Saint Francis.
A mystery was arranged for the students to solve in the Brookside mansion, where the high schoolers analyzed clues from the mock crime scene. After solving the mystery, many students were awarded prizes, and two students were awarded scholarships for enrollment in the fall 2023. The students then had a choice of workshops related to various disciplines offered at the university.
This will be an annual event at the university. Teachers or school administrators interested in bringing their students to future events should contact Heather Jeffries, director of criminal justice and criminology, at hjeffries@sf.edu.
Trine
Trine University raised $91,075 toward student scholarships on Giving Tuesday, which is held the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
Trine’s class of 2022 saw 99.5% of its members obtain their desired career outcome within six months of graduation, lifting the placement average for Trine graduates to more than 99% over the last decade. The university’s employment rate for its graduates is more than 15% higher than the most recent national figures.
Madison Ruen of Antwerp, Ohio, was part of a team that finished fourth, and Matthew Decker of Bluffton was part of a team that finished eighth in events at the annual American Institute of Chemical Engineers Student Conference held last month in Phoenix. Decker also participated in a team that advanced to the semifinals.
