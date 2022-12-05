A Purdue University Fort Wayne academic center received a statewide award for its work to preserve the memory and lessons of the Holocaust.
The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies was honored with the Never Again Ambassador Award during the 24th annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance program. The event was hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission, the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, a university news release said.
Steve Carr, institute director, accepted the trophy.
“As director of the only academic center of its kind in Indiana exclusively devoted to the study of the Holocaust and other genocides, I am both appreciative and deeply humbled to receive this recognition on behalf of the institute,” Carr said in a statement.
The award recognizes a person or entity demonstrating excellence in education and the creation of meaningful spaces for the memories and lessons of the Holocaust so such atrocities never happen again, the release said.
“At a time when antisemitism and Holocaust distortion is on the rise, and when our collective access to direct eyewitness testimony of the Holocaust continues to recede, the institute is fortunate enough to benefit from our many outstanding community and national partners in meeting 21st-century challenges in Indiana and elsewhere to ensure that ‘Never Again’ truly means never again,” Carr said.
Also this fall, the institute was awarded $10,000 from Every Campus a Refuge. The national organization works to mobilize colleges to host refugees on campus and support them in their resettlement, the release said. It noted Purdue Fort Wayne has the only officially designated ECAR chapter in the Midwest.
The academic center is partnering with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to host a teacher conference in June.
Contest
• Indiana fifth graders have until Feb. 7 to submit entries in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice, and the poster will advance to the national judging competition. Visit bit.ly/3GOyOQV for information. Send mail entries to Indiana State Police Museum, Attn: Sgt. Seth Tumey, 8660 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Garrett
• Students in Garrett High School’s U.S. history classes participated in a virtual field trip with U.S. park rangers from Gettysburg Battlefield as part of the National Park Service’s distance learning programs for the 2022-23 academic year. Students discussed whether monuments help or hinder the understanding of American history and learned why monuments are in certain battlefield locations and how they are maintained.
Ivy Tech
• Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw, will hold a registration fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who attends is automatically entered to win free spring tuition. Attendees are encouraged to apply to the college beforehand to streamline the enrollment process. Those interested can sign up at link.ivytech.edu/warsaw. The spring semester begins Jan. 17.
NACS
• Huntertown Elementary School, 15330 Lima Road, will celebrate its 100th year with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• A retirement reception for longtime Northwest Allen County Schools board member Ron Felger is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Perry Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 13121 Coldwater Road.
PFW
• MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company, hosted the Purdue University Fort Wayne Actuarial Club for a Nov. 18 event that allowed students to learn about the actuarial and data science careers available at the company. The students attended presentations on medical malpractice insurance and the challenges and opportunities in that field, culminating in a panel discussion with four actuaries and one data scientist sharing their expertise.
Recognition
The 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalists include Corrine Claire Calapan of South Adams High School, Vicky Li of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School, Madeline Phuong of Homestead High School, Paul Swift of Carroll High School, and Anya Ramrakhiani and Edward Sun• of Canterbury High School. About 1,550 high school seniors were selected from a pool of over 91,000 applicants nationwide based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities. A total of 250 students will advance as regional finalists, with 150 becoming Coca-Cola Scholars and receiving a $20,000 college scholarship.
Trine
• Students in Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program raised $608 for GiGi’s Playhouse during a penny wars campaign in October. The Fort Wayne organization provides free programs that are educational and therapeutic in nature to individuals with Down syndrome.
• Trine will present its sixth annual STEM Research and Design Symposium from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday on the MTI Center concourse in Angola. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature 36 student projects. The event offers students the opportunity to gain experience presenting their work in a professional setting. Attendees can vote to determine the winner of people’s choice awards. A panel of judges will select the winners of other top project awards.
Wabash
Honeywell Arts in Education celebrated student artists with receptions for the annual Winter Street Banner Competition. Select entries are made into holiday street banners to decorate light poles in cities including Wabash and North Manchester. Selections included artwork from Alexis Varney, Shaela McGinty and Carrie Jo Haines of Heartland Career Center; Natalie Deck of St. Bernard School; Jessie Kirtlan of Emmanuel Christian School; Camrin Eads, Lily Arroyo, Charlie Bueno and Callie Benedict of Manchester Elementary; Caleb Metzger of Manchester Intermediate; Adriana Escudero and Adriana Brown of Manchester Junior High; Noah Swinford, Penelope Hyden and Bentley Fulkerson of Metro North Elementary; Amelia McKillip, Tiarra Reahard and Emerson Zwiebel of Sharp Creek Elementary; Addy Kinsey, Zoey Music and Emma Bone of Northfield Junior-Senior High; Cora Mattern and Sinclair Burnau of Southwood Elementary; Cherish Dillon and Bryn Mealy of Southwood Junior-Senior High; Audra Cocklin of LH Carpenter Early Learning Center; Jeffery Small of OJ Neighbours Elementary; Brenda Alspach of Wabash Middle; Kate Combs and Hasumi Okubo of Wabash High; and home-school students Adilyne Chamberlain, Kaden Chamberlain, Emaline Cordes and Aaron Palmer• .
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.