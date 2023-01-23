A Purdue University Fort Wayne faculty member last week received what few at the local campus have obtained – the Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamer Award presented at the flagship West Lafayette campus.
Given annually since 2004, the honor recognizes excellence within the Purdue system and accomplishments consistent with its commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to the university.
Farah Combs, the local honors program director, joined two recipients from the flagship campus and one from Purdue Northwest.
Ron Elsenbaumer, Purdue Fort Wayne chancellor, described the award as a fitting endorsement of what Combs has accomplished and the example she sets for students.
The daughter of Palestinian refugees, Combs was born and raised in Kuwait and moved to America as a young adult, a news release said.
At Purdue Fort Wayne, Combs oversees more than 350 students working toward their honors certificates and serves as a senior lecturer in Arabic, the release said. She joined the campus in 2010.
“Farah’s journey is an inspiration to all those who have experienced barriers to personal and educational freedom along the way,” Elsenbaumer said in a statement.
Combs said she was honored and humbled by the award.
“It means so much to me as someone who lived through many challenges as an immigrant,” she said in a statement. “I have always believed I have an obligation to look out for others facing similar challenges – this is part of what makes my life meaningful.”
Dreamer Award recipients are selected based on nominations submitted to the university’s Office of the Vice President for Ethics and Compliance. The award is also open to alumni and retirees.
Many of the previous recipients represented the West Lafayette campus. Fort Wayne last had a recipient in 2020 – Kenneth Christmon.
Grants
• The Indiana Department of Education announced that 48 school districts and charter schools will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This will support schools in integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom. Recipients include DeKalb County Central United School District, $50,000.
Indiana Wesleyan
• Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global is partnering with the Indiana Teachers of English Language Learners initiative to provide a pathway for English language learners licensure in Indiana. Teachers can use I-TELL scholarships to earn such credentials from the university for free. The English as a New Language certificate program can be completed 100% online in about 12 months. Visit indwes.edu/I-TELL for information.
Ivy Tech
• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced a new partnership with 80/20 LLC. that extends 80/20 employees’ tuition reimbursement program to their children and grandchildren. A grant from the Don Wood Foundation to Ivy Tech funds this initiative.
Manchester
Manchester University will mark 55 years since Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “The Future of Integration” address at its North Manchester campus – the last speech at a campus before he was assassinated – with a program at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. The remembrance and rededication ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will be livestreamed on the university’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv. The hourlong event will include a lecture by the Rev. Drew G.I. Hart• , who will stand at the same lectern King used. Hart is an author and assistant professor of theology at Messiah University in Pennsylvania.
Podcast
Conner Prairie, a nonprofit that offers historically themed encounters in central Indiana, has launched a podcast spotlighting problematic history and the ramifications still felt today. “This is Problematic!” is hosted by Hannah Murphy and Easton Phillips• , curatorial research associates at Conner Prairie. Visit www.connerprairie.org/this-is-problematic for information.
Robotics
• TechPoint Foundation for Youth will host the Indiana State Robotics Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 25. About 300 robotics teams from elementary, middle and high schools statewide are expected to compete. Visit www.techpointyouth.org/statechamp for information, including volunteer information.
Saint Francis
Ronald Turpin has returned as a member of the University of Saint Francis board of trustees. Deacon Melvin Tardy Jr.• has joined as a director to the Mission Integration Committee of the board.
Warsaw
Tom Westerhof and Denny Duncan• this month joined Warsaw Community Schools as board members.
