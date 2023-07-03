A Purdue University Fort Wayne professor is preparing to share his specialty – criminal justice – with colleagues in Africa thanks to a Fulbright grant, a news release said.
Jospeter Mbuba, who also chairs the Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration, will devote 5½ months to curriculum development at Africa University in Zimbabwe beginning in August, the release said.
Purdue Fort Wayne indicated Mbuba’s specialties include policing and law enforcement, corrections, crime policy and program evaluation.
“In addition to serving as an advocate for sound, proactive and smart crime management approaches by introducing criminal justice as a discipline of study to my colleagues in Zimbabwe, I am also eager to create a suitable study abroad destination for our Purdue Fort Wayne students in all majors,” Mbuba said in a statement.
“Moreover, this experience will help open a special space for faculty exchange and inter-university linkages beyond the realms of my own discipline of criminal justice.”
Connie Kracher, director of University Research and Innovation, congratulated Mbuba on behalf of Purdue Fort Wayne.
“We are proud of our faculty scholars as they engage in high impact teaching and other academic activities,” Kracher said in a statement. “Jospeter will be building long-lasting collaborations with his international colleagues, and we look forward to learning about these experiences when he returns to Fort Wayne.”
Mbuba is the second Purdue Fort Wayne faculty member in recent months to receive a Fulbright grant.
Zhuming Bi, a professor of mechanical engineering, received a Fulbright-Nokia Distinguished Chair in Information and Communications Technologies for the 2023-24 academic year. Bi will conduct research on sustainable manufacturing in Finland from September to December.
Award
Thrive by 5, the early-childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble Counties, is accepting nominations through July 28 for its first Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award. The quarterly award recognizes those who care for children from birth through age 5. Visit www.thriveby5coalition.org for the nomination form. The winner will receive an award for display and a $100 gift card.
FWCS
The Fort Wayne Community Schools board on June 26 approved Shane Crager as principal of Miami Middle School. Crager joined FWCS in 2001 as an English teacher at Elmhurst High School and most recently served as assistant principal at Miami. Crager replaces Jeff King.
Grants
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education approved renewal requests for the Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program from 20 school corporations, including Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and Whitley County Consolidated Schools. A total of $1.02 million was awarded to place and train 68 resident teachers within participating districts for the 2023-24 academic year. School corporations were awarded $15,000 for each resident teacher hosted. Funding is used to pay resident and mentor teacher stipends, as well as support costs for postsecondary partners. Purdue University Fort Wayne is the postsecondary partner for Garrett-Keyser-Butler and Whitley County Consolidated. They were each awarded $30,000.
The Don Wood Foundation awarded $950,000 to the Area 18 CTE Cooperative to benefit the second phase of career and technical education laboratory upgrades for four area school districts. This is in addition to the foundation’s $1,012,813 donation in 2021. The funding breakdown is as follows: Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, $200,000; Jay School Corporation, $35,000; Northern Wells Community Schools, $480,000; and Southern Wells Community Schools, $235,000.
Huntington
Adam Skiles was promoted to assistant vice president for technology services and chief information officer at Huntington University.
The university named Jeff Berggren to executive director of graduate and online programs.
Indiana Tech
Indiana Tech was selected by the Department of Education to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experiment. Originally established in 2015, the Second Chance Pell program provides needs-based Pell Grants to incarcerated individuals, allowing them to participate in eligible postsecondary programs. For incarcerated students at Miami Correctional Facility who qualify for the Second Chance Pell program, that means they are eligible to earn an undergraduate certificate in management from Indiana Tech with no out-of-pocket costs.
IUFW
Professor Nancy Mann recently celebrated retirement from a 25-year career at Indiana University Fort Wayne and 50 years in the dental hygiene field as a student, practitioner and educator. An endowed scholarship has been created in her honor. The Nancy K. Mann Dental Hygiene Scholarship is funded by Delta Dental Foundation and other individual donors. It will benefit dental hygiene students with a focus on public health.
Internship
Applications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 5 Virtual Internship Program will be accepted until July 10 or when 100 applications are received. Students living in or attending college in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin can get hands-on training in the field of emergency management. Interns are unpaid and should plan to work five to 15 hours per week or as directed by their college. Positions are available in disaster response and recovery, flood risk reduction, grants, human resources, media relations, and individual and community preparedness. Contact fema-r5-info@fema.dhs.gov with questions. Visit https://www.usajobs.gov/job/733842300 to apply.
Manchester
Manchester University’s nursing program has earned full accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The commission’s board voted to award full, five-year accreditation – the longest possible term given to new programs – to Manchester after an on-site visit and review of the program last fall.
Northwest State
Northwest State Community College in Ohio announced the beginning program offerings for its Van Wert campus. In total, Northwest State Van Wert plans to offer more than a dozen onsite programs with more potentially coming. The campus, 520 E. Sycamore St., is slated to open fall 2024. Meantime, the college is offering on-site courses in Van Wert at the hospital and its full suite of online program offerings via the main campus. The next round of classes begins Aug. 23. Visit https://northweststate.edu/vanwert for course offerings.
Northwest State graduates can now transfer up to 66 college credits toward a Bachelor of Applied Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis appointed Sister Maria Gemma Salyer as vice president for Catholic culture and student life and Sister Anita Holzmer as director of the Franciscan core curriculum. Ben Adams joined the university as chief information officer.
Trine
Trine University is accepting applications until Sept. 1 for its Associate of Science in nursing program, which begins in January. Additional items, including a background check, are required by Aug. 1. The program was developed in partnership with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. For admission questions or to visit Trine’s campus, email admit@trine.edu or call 800-347-4878. Email nursing@trine.edu for program questions.
Trine named Lexie Staten as dean of its Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, the university’s second-largest academic school. Staten most recently served as the exercise science department chair.