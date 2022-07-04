The undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program at Purdue University Fort Wayne received top marks from a research and policy organization, making it among the best nationwide in ensuring future educators have the essential content and skills needed to teach mathematics, the campus said in a news release.
The National Council on Teacher Quality, a research and policy organization, regularly evaluates the core requirements and practices of more than 1,100 programs that prepare future elementary teachers, the release said. It most recently assessed programs for their coverage of key math content elementary teachers need, including algebraic thinking and geometry, and how to teach those concepts.
The council released a report in May showing Purdue Fort Wayne’s program earned an A-plus designation for its requirements in elementary mathematics, the release said, and the university was one of 79 nationwide to achieve the “exemplar” distinction.
Isabel Nuñez, director of the School of Education at Purdue Fort Wayne, said the university is encouraged its efforts are being validated by external sources.
“These findings are a reflection of the hard work of the faculty in elementary math and science education who helped us establish our new elementary STEM licensure program,” Nuñez said in a statement.
The university received its elementary STEM endorsement from the Indiana State Board of Education in December, the release said. The licensure certifies specialist expertise in teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Studies have found elementary math skills are a strong predictor of whether a student will graduate from high school, the release said.
“We know how much math matters in setting a foundation for students,” Heather Peske, council president, said in a statement. “The biggest in-school difference we can make for students’ math learning is to make sure their elementary teachers understand key math content and know how to teach math effectively.
“Purdue University Fort Wayne should be proud to be among the top teacher preparation programs in the country working towards this goal.”
Grant
• The state’s Office of School Support and Transformation announced Whitley County Consolidated Schools is among the recipients of the inaugural Next Generation School Improvement Grant, a federally funded initiative to transform educational opportunities in schools identified for additional support. Grant recipients will receive one year’s worth of planning funds followed by funding for three years of implementation.
Ivy Tech
• A gift to the Ivy Tech Foundation in excess of $700,000 from the Grand Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Indiana Inc. will fund a $520,000 endowed scholarship to support Ivy Tech Community College students who have experienced the death of one or both parents before age 18 or who have experienced the death of a spouse. The scholarship will support students at campuses including Fort Wayne and will be made available beginning this fall. The additional funds will provide for IvyCares, which offers financial coaching, community resource referrals, free mental health counseling, a food pantry and ad hoc emergency financial assistance to Ivy Tech students.
PFW
Two Purdue University Fort Wayne physics majors were selected by the National Science Foundation’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates program and will conduct NSF-sponsored research for 10 weeks this summer. Natalie Severeid will travel to the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Hanover, Germany, for a project focusing on computational physics-based simulations for the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna. Austin Brandenberger• will conduct research in quantum and materials physics with an associate professor of optomechanics, quantum optics, precision measurements and atomic physics at Montana State University in Bozeman. Students are chosen for the program based on their academic and research records; only a few hundred winners are selected nationwide through the application process.
• Winners of the 2022 Flipping Finance Challenge, a civic problem-solving event hosted by the Indiana Bond Bank, were recently announced. Three teams made up of 14 total students representing Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Doermer School of Business participated in the two-week competition. Two of the PFW teams received top prizes for their efforts.
Recognition
Concordia Lutheran High School’s 2022 Alumni Award recipients were Patricia Wilson, Craig Linnemeier, Mark Abdon and Richard Ridley• .
• Questa Education Foundation’s 2022 spring and summer graduating class included more than 70 students from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. These Questa Scholars received their associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees in various fields. The Allen County graduates are as follows: Abigail Adams, Jasmin Armstrong, Hope Baker, Rachel Bixby, Chloe Bremer, Felicia Carney, Demetria Chery, Jordan Cox, Forrest Cunningham, Nathaly Diaz, Naw Sar Do, Kimberley Ehrman, Michael Ewing, Janiya Freeman, Cristal Galicia, Kara Gerber, Aaron Hahn, Torranio Hardy, Veronica Hare, Jennifer Hickey, Madison Hoffacker, Deja Hopkins, Amanda Hubbard, Lauren Johnson, Raegan Johnson, Alauna Keeley, Andrew Kohrman, Alexander Kreul, Maggie McLaughlin, Sierra Miranda, Jessica Moore, Katherine Moravec, Fredricka Morgan, Angelica Moyer, Kiersten Nichter, Liseth Nino, Nicole Overby, Joseph Parnin, Alyssa Reed, Madison Rudolph, Austin Ryan, Alexa Schrader and Sabra Shade• .
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis community gathered in early May to pay respects and plant a tree in memory of former colleague and alumna Paula Avila• , who died in December. The university has established a scholarship in Avila’s name.
• The university’s Jesters program – an intergenerational, interdisciplinary performing arts program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities – was awarded a grant from the James Foundation Inc. to support its general operating costs. The core Jesters program runs from September to March and culminates in an original performance, with the Mirror Lake Players improv group and community field trips continuing through the summer. Contact Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu or 260-399-8064 for information.
Scholarships
Crystal Horne and Cassy Canfield• , both Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne students, received the Indiana TRIO Textbook Scholarship. It awards $500 toward the 2022-23 academic year. They were among six students statewide who received the scholarship.
Hailee Bowling of Leo Junior-Senior High School and Ava Harris• of Auburn each received a $4,000 Ataya Kaser Memorial Scholarship.
Trine
Francisco “Cisco” Ortiz• was promoted June 1 to vice president for student affairs. He now directs Trine University’s newly reconfigured Office of Student Affairs, which will have responsibility for essential student services, including student life, campus housing, campus safety, health and wellness and student success.
• Trine has promoted Ryan Robinet• to the new position of associate vice president for university advancement.
