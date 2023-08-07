A program that lets Black teenage boys sample college – including student housing and classes – marked its third year at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Known as the College Experience, the collaboration between the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Bloom Project hosted nearly 40 students entering grades eight through 12 last month, a news release said.
Participants represented five Indiana cities and states as far away as Maryland, the release added.
Exposing Bloom Project participants, known as kings, to campus life has proven its value, said Arnetta Scruggs, the nonprofit’s executive director and founder.
“We know that past participants have developed what they believe will be lifelong connections,” she said in a statement.
“Because of the experience, we have a king who is currently attending PFW and another who is going to be a freshman there this fall.”
The Bloom Project offers mentoring, college preparation, service learning, character development and career exploration opportunities to minority males ages 12 to 18 in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.
During their three-day, two-night stay at Purdue Fort Wayne, the teens toured campus and participated in social and academic activities. The latter focused on business and the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math, the release said.
Five program alumni also returned to lead sessions about college preparation, networking, public speaking and time management. The release noted that was a new element of the program.
Teens could also meet various university representatives – including those focused on admissions, financial aid, student life and study abroad – during a college fair, the release said.
Each experience aligned wtih Project Bloom’s commitment to help boys of color become part of the solution to societal problems through impactful actions, focused instruction and serving others, the release said.
A Foellinger Foundation grant supported the program.
University leaders were excited to host the group, said MarTeze Hammonds, chief diversity officer.
“Building from our past success, I am confident that this year’s students will walk away knowing the impact that attending and graduating from college will have on their lives,” he said in a statement. “I was in their shoes not that long ago – attending life-changing programs similar to what we are offering – and that memory has never left me.”
College Core
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has launched a planning tool for the Indiana College Core. The My College Core site, mycollegecore.org, allows students, families and school counselors to access information regarding college-level coursework, including dual credit, dual enrollment, Advanced Placement and the College-Level Examination Program. Students who use the tool can build plans specific to the college-level coursework offered at their high school and communicate those ideas. with parents/guardians and school counselors. Students can track their progress toward completing the Indiana College Core certificate.
The Indiana College Core is a block of 30-credit hours of general education courses that applies to all Indiana public institutions and some private institutions. The certificate allows high school students to earn a full year of general education credits for little to no cost.
Recognition
Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care recognized Hajira Khan of Kiddie Academy of Fort Wayne and Southwest Fort Wayne as the Franchisee of the Year. The award was given at the brand’s annual conference to the franchisee who consistently demonstrates attention to detail in all areas of child care operations, marketing and educational programming. One of Khan’s academies has achieved national accreditation and Paths to Quality Level 4, the highest quality rating in Indiana, with the other center currently in the process.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw announced Tracy Davis as its first executive director of community relations, diversity, equity and belonging. She will work to create an inclusive environment on campus and with community partners. She has worked at the college since 2016 as the director of community engagement and been on Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Diversity Council for several years.
Trine
- Education One, Trine University’s charter school authorizer, shared insights on measuring student success at the 2023 National Charter Schools Conference in June. Lindsay Omlor, director of charter schools, participated in a panel discussion about the complexities of charter school renewal. Panelists addressed topics including charter school accountability, the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the definition of “high-quality.” Omlor and Emily Gaskill• , assistant director of accountability, co-presented in May at a virtual gathering of Authorizing for All, outlining Education One’s approach to addressing equity challenges and change efforts in complex systems. The pair co-presented on a similar topic at a National Charter Schools Institute event.
- Melissa Brown, academic director of TrineOnline, received the Palsave Open Educator Award
Manchester
Manchester University President Stacy Young will welcome students to the academic year during an opening convocation at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. The public may attend.