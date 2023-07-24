Another northeast Indiana university has received Lilly Endowment Inc. dollars to implement the science of reading in K-12 classrooms.
Like Manchester University, Trine University’s Franks School of Education received a $75,000 planning grant from the Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Advancing Science of Reading in Indiana, a Trine news release said.
The initiative is helping colleges and universities statewide with integrating science of reading-aligned methods into their teacher preparation programs.
The science of reading combines research from education, cognitive psychology, developmental psychology and neuroscience to explain how people learn to read and inform best practices for teaching reading, the release said.
Alecia Pfefferkorn, assistant professor in the Franks School of Education, explained it in simpler terms.
“Ultimately, the Science of Reading is the various components educators teach in order to effectively teach a student to read,” she said in a statement, adding components include phonics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension.
Trine has used the grant to host workshops about the topic with teachers and administrators from districts in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, the release said.
“The interest from area administrators was overwhelming, and the information shared by area teachers will help Trine Franks School of Education faculty better prepare our teacher candidates for jobs in area school districts,” Pfefferkorn said.
Trine is applying for a Lilly Endowment implementation grant to support the expansion of the science of reading in its teacher preparation curriculum, the release said.
Megan Tolin, the Franks School of Education dean, said the university is excited about the next steps and grateful for the districts’ participation.
“Educators don’t often get to have these types of conversations across one district, let alone multiple districts,” she said in a statement. “Their collective knowledge and experience will be an asset as we look to secure additional funding and support our teacher candidates.”
EACS
The East Allen County Schools board approved Joe Rodgers as the Woodlan Elementary School principal. Rodgers was most recently assistant principal at Southwick Elementary School.
Events
Round Room LLC, a Verizon authorized retailer, announced its TCC and Wireless Zone stores will donate 120,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday while supplies last. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Visit https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html or https://shop.wirelesszone.com, using the “Backpack Giveaway” filter, to find participating locations.
The Fort Wayne Housing Authority will host its annual back-to-school event from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Tillman Park, 600 E. Tillman Road, for housing authority residents and the community. Along with free food and games, the event will give 500 book bags to parents with a child present on a first come, first served basis. Contact Denita Washington at 260-443-8326 or dwashington@fwha.org for information.
The University of Saint Francis will hold a Blue & White Day for rising high school juniors and seniors on Aug. 3. Activities include admissions and academic presentations, a campus tour and meetings with admissions counselors, financial aid representatives and athletic coaches. Visit calendar.sf.edu for information.
Indiana Tech
Indiana Tech is again an approved education provider for Indiana’s Workforce Ready Grant, which is part of the state’s Next Level Jobs program. The initiative provides state residents with free training in high-paying, in-demand industries like manufacturing, construction, health sciences, business and information technology. Qualifying students can have the entire cost of an undergraduate certificate from Indiana Tech covered by the grant. This is the fourth year the university was awarded funding. Indiana Tech received approval to add five certificates to its Workforce Ready offering this year: additive manufacturing, cybersecurity, information technology, medical coding and programming. Visit indianatech.edu/certificates for information.
PFW
EBSCO Information Services awarded $300,000 in grants to three libraries furthering their sustainability goals, including Helmke Library at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The libraries will each receive an EBSCO Solar Grant to pay for the installation of a solar array. The grants offset the cost of installing solar panels and allow the libraries to reduce their electricity expenditures.
Myeong Hwan Kim, an economics professor at Purdue Fort Wayne since 2008, was named the Paul E. Shaffer Chair in Finance.
Recognition
Canterbury High School students Chloe Park and Kenny Wang participated in the advanced solo level division of the 2023 Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition for young artists in Carmel. Park won first place in the section of 17-year-olds and got a $16,000 scholarship from Indiana Wesley University. Wang got second place in the 15-year-old section.
Keaton Bush, Mark McKinley and William Mawhorr of South Adams High School received the bronze medal in the automated manufacturing technology contest at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
The American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy announced it selected 35 individuals, including Diane Calinski of Manchester University, to join its prestigious Academic Leadership Fellows Program. Calinski is an associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacogenomics at Manchester University Fort Wayne. She also chairs the pharmaceutical and graduate life sciences department.
Scholarships
BLAST, the Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team, awarded scholarships to 2023 Concordia Lutheran High School graduates Paige Jackson and Ulysses Jackson. They were awarded $1,000 and $500, respectively.
The Allen County Bar Foundation announced Thierno A. Diallo, Annemaria Farrell and Rosalina Perez are the 2023 Legal Opportunity Scholarship winners. They received $2,500, $2,000 and $1,500, respectively.
The scholarship provides funds for law students and undergraduates from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups who are from Allen County or plan to practice law there. Visit www.allencountybar.org/allen-county-bar-foundation or call 260-423-2359 to donate.
Trine
Trine University has named Rachelle Kuhn the exercise science department chair. She replaces Lexie Staten, who is now dean of the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.