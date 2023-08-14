Two Trine University students again spent part of their summer racing across the country in classic cars – and one even came home with a win.
Gavin Swift of Auburn and Connor Miller of Warren traveled from St. Augustine, Florida, to Colorado Springs, Colorado, over nine days for the Hemmings Motor News Great Race, a Trine news release said.
They traveled the approximately 2,400-mile route in a 1948 Ford two-door business coupe and a 1941 Ford Super Deluxe sedan – cars they operated in last year’s race, the release said. The National Auto and Truck Museum and the Early Ford V-8 Museum, which are in Auburn, sponsored their teams.
Participants followed a detailed course, including scenic local and state highways, and tried to arrive at checkpoints as close as possible to the exact time specified, the release said. This tests teams’ ability to follow instructions along with the vehicles’ endurance.
Miller, a design engineering technology major, said his primary role was navigator for the 1948 vehicle. It won first place in the X-Cup Division for ages 21 and younger and 28th overall.
“The biggest thing I learned from last year was to listen to other people on the race and just be willing to ask questions, because nine times out of 10 they are willing to offer advice,” Miller said in a statement.
Swift, an accounting major, said last year’s experience helped.
“During last year’s race we learned some navigation techniques from other racers that we were able to fine-tune this year,” he said in a statement. “We also knew our cars better than last year, so we were able to predict, prevent or diagnose problems faster.”
Swift’s team couldn’t finish one day of the race because the sedan’s fuel pump failed, the release said. They replaced the part overnight.
Miller and his teammates adjusted their car to prevent overheating.
“With the heat, we had problems with vapor lock, which is where the fuel will boil before it can be burnt in the engine,” he said. “This causes the car to not run well, at best, or not run at all. To fix this problem, we took the hood off, which allowed more airflow to cool the fuel.”
Grace
Grace College will continue to offer its Indiana Full Tuition Plan for students in fall 2024. The plan provides free tuition for students whose families in Indiana have an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid. It is awarded only to Indiana residents who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by the state deadline and have a qualifying adjusted gross income as calculated by the FAFSA. The plan is available to both residential and commuter students. Visit www.grace.edu/financialaid for details or contact Grace College admissions at admissions@grace.edu for information.
Indiana Wesleyan
Indiana Wesleyan University National and Global is now offering courses at the Plainfield Correctional Facility near Indianapolis. The university’s partnership with the Indiana Department of Correction creates an opportunity to provide support and preparation for incarcerated learners. These courses generate credits and offer inmates an Essential Business Practices Certificate. The program tailors to the career goals of men and women after they are released from prison. Classes at Plainfield began June 6, and another cohort began on July 18. Students can complete courses in about nine months. Visit www.indwes.edu for information.
Manchester
Manchester University’s fall Values, Ideas and the Arts series will feature presentations at 11 a.m. Mondays in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. They are free and open to the public. The Sept. 4 speaker is alumnus Luke Bentley, who will discuss his experience as men’s head volleyball coach at William Penn University. The Sept. 11 speaker is author and podcast host Dave Zirin, who will address the politics of 21st-century sports. On Sept. 18, North Manchester McKee Mortuary owner and Manchester alumnus Joe Egner and Andy Clayton, executive director and CEO of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association, will discuss how their profession draws on an array of duties and challenges, including composing obituaries and preparing counseling sessions on grief. On Sept. 25, documentary filmmaker Oscar Guerra will screen his film “After Zero Tolerance,” the story of a Honduran family’s struggle to reunite after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. The film will be followed by a Q&A.
Scholarship
Do it Best concluded its 2023 Level Up Summer Internship Program on July 29 by awarding a $1,000 scholarship to program participant and Taylor University student Grace Lee. Seven students participated in the internship program, which offered opportunities to explore career interests, gain hands-on experience and develop interpersonal skills. Each student was partnered with a supervisor and a cross-divisional mentor. These student-supervisor-mentor teams collaborated on weekly projects, attended professional development and social networking events, engaged in regular discussions, and volunteered in the community.
Trine
Trine University promoted Gretchen Miller to the new role of senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective Aug. 1. She most recently served as vice president for administration and chief of staff.
Five members of Trine University’s bridge team, including Ryan Hoak of Warsaw and Cameron Orr of Angola, traveled to Chicago with Coach Chester Pinkham to compete in last month’s 2023 Collegiate Bridge Bowl. Hoak played a game with James Holzhauer of game show “Jeopardy!” fame as his partner.