A surprise awaited a Trine University group that traveled to a remote Ecuadorian village to evaluate a drinking water system students built two years earlier.
The amount and quality of drinking water captured by two long French drain systems surpassed expectations. The visit in the fall found the community of Comuna Guangaje can receive up to 22 liters per day, up from 2 liters per day, said Bill Kennelly, a junior studying civil engineering.
“We were originally expecting much less water than what was actually there,” Kennelly said in a statement. “Some of their storage tanks were even overflowing.”
Trine’s student chapter of Engineers Without Borders has worked with the Indianapolis professional chapter to improve the village’s drinking water situation, a university news release said. Residents previously had to carry water from a distance, especially in the dry season.
Students surveyed and recommended improvements to the village’s water system in 2017 and 2018. Students returned in March 2020 to help build French drain systems to increase the capture of groundwater into storage tanks, the release said.
In total, 15 students and adviser Tim Tyler have visited the community for the project. The group that most recently visited the site included sophomore Madison Ruen, a chemical engineering major from Antwerp, Ohio, the release said.
Along with measuring the flow rate of the village’s drinking water catchments, the Trine team spoke through translators with community leaders and residents about the new system, the release said, noting the area doesn’t have to ration water anymore.
The students also recorded GPS coordinates of the irrigation system for a potential future project related to farming, the release said.
Ruen said she didn’t know what to expect from the trip, her first outside the United States. Activities also included hiking, cheesemaking and, the release said, sharing a meal with the locals.
“The whole experience was very eye-opening to me,” Ruen said in a statement. “I was able to better understand the conditions the people of Comuna Guangaje were living under as well as see the beauty of Ecuador.”
Contest
Submissions to a state• wide Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest are due Feb. 28. Students in grades six through 12 may participate. Go to iasp.org/students/mlk-jr-essay for details.
Indiana Tech
• Registration for the spring cohort of Indiana Tech’s Leveraging Engagement and Action in Diversity executive certificate program is underway. The first two sessions of the six-session cohort will be Feb. 16 and 17. The certificate equips professionals with the critical skills required to lead and transform an organization’s culture, helping managers and executives become more effective in understanding, leading and implementing inclusive organizational practices. Go to indianatech.edu/leadcertificate for information.
Manchester
• Manchester University will host its annual Science Olympiad Invitational on Saturday. Middle and high school teams will participate in more than 30 events and competitions, with activities that include solving forensic cases, code-breaking and constructing devices such as roller coasters, Wi-Fi antennas and bridges. Manchester’s invitational is one of five in the state this year. The tournaments are a steppingstone for regional events, where the top teams compete for a spot in the Science Olympiad state tournament and a potential bid for the national tournament.
Saint Francis
• The University of Saint Francis Office of Academic Affairs will present a panel discussion about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St. It will explore the religious roots and continued resonance of King’s message in contemporary American life more than a half century since his death. Contact Lynda McGehee at lmcgehee@sf.edu for information.
• The Jesters program of the University of Saint Francis was approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. Jesters is the only Fort Wayne-area program offering customized, interdisciplinary performing arts opportunities to people with mild to severe intellectual/developmental disabilities, ages 8 through senior citizens. The core program meets at the university each Saturday from September to March and culminates in an original interdisciplinary performance co-created by teaching artists and participants that will be presented this year in March.
Scholarships
Five students received scholarships totaling $11,000 in the second year of the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics scholarship partnership between the Anthony Wayne Rotary Club and City Utilities. The partnership supports college scholarships for City Utilities STEM interns and the skilled trades scholarships administered through the Questa Education Foundation. Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Chiwara of Indiana Tech received the $5,000 Bob Clifford Scholarship. Cora Coss of Cedarville University and Hannah Simon of Purdue University Fort Wayne received $2,000 scholarships. Kyle Vollmann and Daniel Snyder• , both of Purdue Fort Wayne, received $1,000 awards.
• Students in high school or college who plan to teach or work in school administration in Indiana have until Jan. 31 to apply for three scholarships – the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, the Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Scholarship for Minorities and the Student Teaching Scholarship for High-Need Fields. Visit ScholarTrack.IN.gov to apply or www.che.in.gov for information.
Trine
Laurie Stockton-Moreno• , director of the Center for Montessori Education at Trine University, was part of the first cohort to complete an American Montessori Society program that trains those who teach Montessori educators. The AMS Instructor Academy included eight courses offered over 18 months. It covered topics such as the role of community in Montessori education, best practices, child development, Montessori materials, adult learners, assessments, ethics and outcomes and connecting to real-life experiences.
Ana Boman• , Spanish language lecturer at Trine, was inducted into the Spanish Professors’ Honorary Society within the Indiana chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
• Trine University received a $300,000 pledge from the Edward M. and Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation toward its $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne project. The 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility near Parkview Regional Medical Center will house programs in Trine’s College of Health Professions. It is expected to open in 2024.
• High school students have until Feb. 2 to enter Trine’s annual Innovation Challenge competition, which offers cash prizes for business and technology ideas. Finalists will present their projects Feb. 16 to a panel of judges in a format similar to popular television pitch shows. Students may choose to make their presentation in person or remotely. There is no entry fee. Registration is available at trine.edu/i1challenge. For information, email Jason Blume at blumej@trine.edu or visit innovation1.org and click the i1 Challenge link in the navigation menu.
