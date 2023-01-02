A nonprofit learning center that has served families for more than 20 years is expanding with a new facility set to open in northwest Fort Wayne this summer.
Specialty Tutoring, which serves ages 5 to 18, broke ground for a facility at 10002 Dawsons Creek Blvd. last month, a news release said. It said the project is funded by a $1.6 million capital campaign that has reached more than 80% of its goal.
The new building will double the number of children served, the release said. Its current address is listed as 12603 Coldwater Road.
“We are excited to take this step to impact more children,” Executive Director Jeanne Widdicombe said in a statement.
Adrienne Rogers, vice president, agreed.
“We know that with the right help, kids can overcome learning challenges and pursue their passions in life,” Rogers said in a statement. “We look forward to being that academic lifeline to many more families with this expansion.”
Specialty Tutoring’s services can benefit students struggling with to catch up academically post-pandemic along those with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Widdicombe said.
“Children in underserved areas also need access to our specialized programs,” she said, “and with this larger home base, we can expand our community partnerships to reach more kids.”
The learning center offers a sliding fee scale and grant-funded partnerships to families who qualify to make its services more affordable, the release said.
Visit specialtytutoring.com for information.
FWCS
To update a story that ran last week, Indian Village Elementary School collected 2,632 items through its Child Cheer Pack Drive benefiting the Fort Wayne and Geneva police departments. The Fort Wayne Community school created 526 child cheer packs for the two police departments and donated larger items to Family Centered Services in Bluffton.
Grace
Grace College elementary education major Kiersten Martin received $5,000 for her business, All ABoard Educators, at the 11th annual Grace College Business Plan Competition. Martin, a fourth-year student, plans to use the money to build a website, register an LLC and purchase inventory to launch her instant bulletin board decor business. Martin plans to launch All ABoard Educators within the next six months to a year. It will allow teachers to decorate their bulletin boards instantly, saving teachers time and allowing them to focus on their students or spend their free time with family and friends.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw selected Deb Pitzer as the dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Sciences. Along with leading and overseeing faculty and programs, she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students. She has worked with Ivy Tech full-time since 2006 in various roles.
Manchester
Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement at Manchester University, received the Michael Ziemianski Distinguished Service Award at the CASE District V Conference. The annual award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education recognizes advancement professionals who have given outstanding service to their district. Harmon, of Fort Wayne, has been a CASE volunteer for more than 20 years, working to bring regional programming and networking to advancement professionals across Indiana, as well as serving as program chair, operations chair and conference chair for previous CASE V conferences. She served on the CASE V District Board of Directors for 10 years and on the CASE National Board of Trustees from 2017 to 2019.
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis students Veronica Loeffler, Addison Krebs, Seth James and Isabelita Tatman joined sponsors Lewis Pearson, an associate professor of philosophy, Alex Giltner, an assistant professor of theology, and Megan Quigley, assistant director of the Assisi Program, in attending the University of Notre Dame de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture annual fall conference in November. Pearson and other faculty and staff have taken students to this event since 2017.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation DeKalb County announced Nathan Fillenwarth of DeKalb High School is the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for DeKalb County. Such scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership. Each scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and an allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities.
Trine
Trine University is increasing merit scholarships by up to $2,000 per year for first-time undergraduates entering the university in the fall. With the additional funding, students who qualify will now receive $12,000 to $23,000 toward tuition each year from merit scholarships. Trine’s financial aid packages already total almost $36,000 per student, on average, with 98% of the university’s students receiving some form of financial aid. Visit trine.edu/admission-aid/tuition-aid/future.aspx for information.
The following Trine students were among those honored for projects presented at the university’s sixth annual STEM Research and Design Symposium: Alayna Willitzer of Cecil, Ohio; Ethan Verba of Huntertown; Olivia Schuller of New Haven; and Emily Wahl of Defiance, Ohio. The Dec. 9 event featured 36 student projects representing multiple academic departments.
