Those wanting to celebrate the legacy of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. have options – including one that’s free – at two northeast Indiana universities.
Neither event is planned on the federal holiday honoring King. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 16, a day after what would have been his 94th birthday.
Indiana Tech will instead hold its annual community celebration breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Snyder Academic Center Multi-Flex Theater on the university’s Fort Wayne campus, a news release said.
Steve Pemberton, a human rights champion, will be the keynote speaker. In 2015, he received the prestigious Horizon Award, a congressional honor given to individuals from the private sector who have contributed to expanding opportunities for all Americans.
The university will also name recipients of the 2023 Diversity Vanguard Award, which recognizes people and entities who advance initiatives that support diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion at Indiana Tech, according to the event’s website.
The public is welcome. Tickets are $25, and registration information is available at diversity.indianatech.edu/mlk-celebration.
Trine University will present its 31st annual celebration of King’s life and legacy at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 on its Angola campus. It is free and open to the public.
The event’s theme is “Revisiting Dr. King’s Dream” and will be held in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The keynote speaker, Raphael Bosley, is a professional counselor and associate minister at Greater Progressive Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, a release said.
Music will be provided by Niyoki Chapman, minister of music at Union Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, the release said, along with Chris Ford and Sounds of Redemption, a group that performs upbeat Gospel music.
Grace
• Eleven community businesses have donated to sponsor Grace College’s new pads and signs for its nine-hole disc golf course. They are Wildman, Tecomet, Silveus Insurance, ScoutIQ, Sacred Heart, H&D Insulation, Maumee Paint & Supply, Dream On Studio, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, Circle Disc Golf and Integrity Roofing. The course is free for the community to use. The first hole is on the lawn in front of Indiana Hall at Wooster Road and Kings Highway in Winona Lake.
Indiana Wesleyan
• Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global announced a post-clinical specialization for the bachelor of science degree in health sciences that will allow allied health professionals to apply a health care-related associate degree and/or convert an earned certification/licensure into degree credit to complete a bachelor’s degree within two years. Examples of allied health professionals are radiologic technologists, paramedics and surgical technicians. The program also creates a pathway to advanced fields of study such as health care administration and physician assistant. Visit indwes.edu/bshs for information.
• Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global has partnered with ATP Flight School, a flight training company, to create streamlined degree pathways for pilots who complete their Federal Aviation Administration certificate through ATP. Alumni who enroll at the university can count their flight training experience as degree credit and receive a 10% tuition discount on select programs. Visit IWUaviation.com or atpflightschool.com for information.
Manchester
Research by Anuj Gurung• , an assistant professor at Manchester University, was recently published in “Peace Research: The Canadian Journal of Peace and Conflict Studies.” Gurung examines the resettlement experiences of Bhutanese-Nepali refugees from the perspective of economic development and post-refugee peace in “Resettlement and Peace: Experiences of Bhutanese-Nepali Refugees in a United States Rust Belt City.” He argues that the U.S. resettlement system perpetuates structural violence and poverty, and that the resilience of refugee communities often depends on ethnic networks and male-owned businesses. Family members are relied upon to provide capital and labor for little or no income, thus perpetuating gender inequalities. He recommends four ways to better serve the refugee community: shift the U.S. government’s priority for resettled refugees away from short-term economic gains toward long-term needs; offer financial support for a year to mitigate economic, social and psychological stress on refugees; carry out long-term, strategic investment in refugee talent and capital; and support culturally appropriate programs to address gender inequality in refugee communities.
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis senior Jada Baymon received the Spirit of the Y Volunteer Award for her outstanding service at the YMCA Youth Service Bureau. She worked at the bureau during her senior practicum and was mentored by Saint Francis alumnus and field instructor Cameron Shackelford• .
Trine
A Trine University team placed 15th out of 52 colleges and universities in the virtual qualifier for the National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship, which lets college seniors showcase sports sales skills in a competitive format. The placement marked the third consecutive year Trine finished in the top 15 and the second year the university finished as the top NCAA Division III team and the top Indiana team, beating out Indiana University and IUPUI. For the first time, three Trine students, including Val Palermo of Fort Wayne, placed in the top 100 individually and qualified for the in-person championships Feb. 27 and 28 in Atlanta. Logan Suchland• of Angola also competed for Trine.
