Only 39% of Hoosier high school seniors have completed a form that helps students access financial aid for college, and time to file is running out.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education wants at least 60% of this year's high school graduating class to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 15, the state's priority deadline.
With a filing rate of 51%, Allen County was the northeast Indiana county closest to the 60% benchmark, according to the state's FAFSA completion dashboard Thursday. Rates for the other communities – Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley – ranged from 35% to 51%.
Five Allen County schools – Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Blackhawk Christian, Concordia Lutheran and East Allen University – meet or exceed the commission's goal.
Filing the FAFSA is the first step toward accessing some of the $390 million in state financial aid along with billions in federal aid available to students, the agency has said.
For 21st Century Scholars, completing the FAFSA on time is a must to remain eligible for the program's scholarship. Statewide, less than half – 47% – of those students have filed the form.
Commissioner Chris Lowery described Indiana's financial aid programs as generous during his State of Higher Education address this week.
"In fact, we are first in the Midwest and fifth in the nation in need-based aid," Lowery said Tuesday. "We need to abandon Hoosier humility on these topics and make sure people know these facts."
Lowery also said not enough students are choosing to enroll in college. The most recent Indiana College Readiness Report found the college-going rate of the first high school class affected by the coronavirus pandemic fell to 53% – a 10% decrease from the previous year. The rate was as high as 65% in 2015.
A survey commissioned by INvestEd, a nonprofit financial aid advising and student loan organization, found perception about college costs can dissuade Hoosiers from seeking postsecondary education and training. Released in February, the poll found 28% of those who don't enroll in such schooling said it's because the cost seems prohibitive.
Lowery wants to improve college-going rates by leveraging tools including FAFSA completions, he said during his address.
"We have seen the passage of legislation to make standard completion of the FAFSA for all high school students," Lowery said. "Some said this was impossible. Our legislators and I disagreed."
The commission has said schools with the highest percentage of FAFSA completions will be recognized this summer.
Students can file the FAFSA at FAFSA.gov. They need information including their parents' federal income tax returns and bank statements in addition to the student's own tax filings, when applicable.
Additional filing assistance is available at investedindiana.org and 1-800-433-3243.