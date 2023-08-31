Felipe Guerra wanted North Side High School students' feedback on a specific menu item this morning as they returned to classes after lunch: How was the corn?
Fort Wayne Community Schools bought the produce from Kurtz Produce of New Haven, providing a farm-to-fork experience for middle and high school students – a district first, said Guerra, director of nutrition services.
One teen described the corn on the cob as "pretty good" – a favorable review shared by many of his classmates. Dorie Fowls, a district dietitian, heard similar reactions as she stopped by lunch tables.
"They were surprised it was so sweet," she said.
FWCS hopes to provide more locally grown food on school lunch trays, Guerra said, describing it as an ongoing effort that will last indefinitely. He credited the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network for connecting the district with area farmers.
Janet Katz, the network's founding director, said it was exciting to see students enjoy the corn.
"Lots of empty cobs coming back," Katz said. "Hopefully, this is just the beginning."