Felipe Guerra wanted North Side High School students' feedback on a specific menu item Thursday morning as the teens returned to classes after lunch: How was the corn?
Fort Wayne Community Schools bought the vegetable from Kurtz Produce of New Haven, providing a farm-to-fork experience for middle and high school students – a district first, said Guerra, director of nutrition services.
One student described the corn on the cob as "pretty good" – a favorable review shared by many of his classmates. Dorie Fowls, a district dietitian, heard similar reactions as she stopped by lunch tables.
"They were surprised it was so sweet," she said.
FWCS wants to provide more locally grown food on school lunch trays, Guerra said, describing it as an ongoing effort that will last indefinitely. Along with supporting local businesses, the initiative enhances student meals.
"It's a little bit more work, yes, but it's definitely a better product," Guerra said. "Some of the staff say it's the best corn they ever tried."
His team shucked about 2,600 ears of corn Wednesday. Cooks including Emily Kimbrell boiled the corn in batches Thursday and cut the cobs in half to obtain a half-cup serving size.
"We're used to frozen and canned, so this is really awesome," Kimbrell said after emptying a couple of pans into a vat of boiling water at North Side.
Securing a reliable source of fresh fruits and vegetables for school meals can be challenging because of the district's size, officials said. Enrollment totals nearly 30,000 students.
Guerra credited the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network for connecting the district with area farmers.
Janet Katz, the group's founding director, visited North Side during lunch Thursday. She said it was exciting to see the students – who could help themselves to the corn in the lunch line – enjoy the fresh option.
"Lots of empty cobs coming back," Katz said. "Hopefully, this is just the beginning."