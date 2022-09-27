Fort Wayne Community Schools’ facility director didn’t want to estimate how many windows $1.5 million is buying at three buildings.
“I have no idea,” Darren Hess told the school board as it considered the latest spending request supported by the district’s $156 million allocation of federal emergency relief. “I’m not going to garner a guess.”
The board on Monday unanimously awarded the window replacement contract to Schenkel Construction Inc., the lowest of two bidders.
Designed by Martin Riley Architects and Engineers, the project will consist of removing and replacing windows at Blackhawk Middle School and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center. Upgrades are also planned for a small portion of windows at the Bill C. Anthis Center.
The work is expected to be accomplished next summer, Hess said.
FWCS is administering about $158 million in federal COVID-19 dollars, and some of that money will go to schools outside the district. About $1.8 million is going to nearby non-public schools, Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend said during the Sept. 12 budget presentation.
The funding isn’t meant to fill expenditure gaps or to stabilize the district’s cash balance, Friend said. Instead, it’s intended to target learning gaps, technology and facilities.
About 54% of FWCS’ coronavirus spending plan is budgeted for facilities, Friend said, noting air quality and windows are among the aspects being addressed.
The district is directing about 19% of its allocation to academic supports, she said.
Spending deadlines for the emergency relief dollars stretch into 2024. Information about Indiana schools’ budgets and reimbursements are available at www.in.gov/doe/grants/esser-geer-dashboard.