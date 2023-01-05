Indiana's efforts to get students off to a solid start in school are getting a $42 million boost from a federal grant, the state's Family and Social Services Administration announced Thursday.
The three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award $14 million each year to the state agency, which partnered with the Indiana Department of Education on the grant application, a news release said.
The dollars will support efforts to improve Indiana's capacity to recruit early educators, increase access to early learning opportunities for students in unserved areas and support families as they make decisions about their child's education, the release said.
"These funds come at a key time as Indiana has built the foundation for innovation through the collaborative partnership of FSSA, IDOE and the Early Learning Advisory Committee," Maureen Weber, committee chairwoman, said in a statement. "Together, we are uniquely prepared to best serve children and families across the state."
The grant requires the agency to annually provide $4.2 million in matching funds, meaning a total of $54.6 million will be put toward meeting the goals, the release said. It outlined several areas of focus, including the following:
• Build upon stakeholders' understanding of the needs, gaps and inequities in Indiana's mixed delivery system for children younger than 5.
• Refresh the state's strategic plan for children through age 5 to reflect the current environment and existing opportunities.
• Amplify families' voices in decision-making and introduce new services and educational supports that empower them as their child's first and most important teacher.
• Introduce workforce recruitment and career pathways, building the operational capacity of early childhood care and education providers, and enhancing workforce conditions and compensation.
• Invest in the expansion of high-quality programs in underserved areas.
The grant funding will build upon work underway to improve the state's early learning infrastructure, the release said.
It cited state legislation that restructured and expanded the Early Learning Advisory Committee as an example. The group established early learning policy goals in September to ensure children, especially those most underserved, have access to early learning opportunities that prepare them with skills needed to thrive in kindergarten, the release said.