Southwest Allen County Schools families can now provide input on proposed busing options, which will lead to new school hours next academic year.
The online form is available at www.sacs.k12.in.us along with a video explaining the district's switch to a three-tier transportation model.
Other than asking families for basic information, such as their contact information and child's grade level, the form doesn't include specific questions about the proposed changes. Superintendent Park Ginder told the school board Tuesday that district leaders didn't want to limit the feedback.
"We don't know what we've missed until we ask," he said.
The 7,800-student is revamping busing to improve the availability of drivers, increase the efficiency and reliability of bus routes, create shorter travel times for students, lower fuel costs by decreasing the number of buses needed and reduce traffic congestion in and around schools.
Under one option, Homestead High School would start at 7:30 a.m. and the two middle schools would begin 45 minutes later. The six elementary schools would begin at 9:15 a.m.
The other option groups schools differently. Homestead and Woodside Middle School would make up the first tier; Summit Middle School and Covington and Whispering Meadows elementary schools would make up the second tier; and the remaining elementary schools would make up the third.