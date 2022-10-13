Three Northwest Allen County Schools board candidates have a former superintendent's endorsement.
Steve Yager – who led NACS from 1990 to 2009 and briefly served as temporary superintendent this year – shared his picks in a 30-second video released Wednesday evening.
Shared by text message, the video was paid for by the Committee to Support Public Education in Northwest Allen County, a nonpartisan group that formed this year. It comprises parents, teachers and district patrons.
Yager is backing incumbents Kristi Schlatter and Liz Hathway along with Eric Ellingson – a slate the committee is also endorsing.
He said he is alarmed with what's been happening in NACS, and he's worried about the future.
"I know what it takes to be an effective school board member," Yager said. "It takes servant leaders who display kindness, understanding and a willingness to listen to all points of view."
Hathaway and Ellingson are running for two at-large seats. They face Christine Gilsinger, Darren Vogt, Jessica Hopkins and Rick Norton. Benjamin MacDonald will challenge Schlatter for District 3.
The election for the nonpartisan office is Nov. 8.