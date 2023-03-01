Former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick talked about school funding, child care, standardized testing and other education topics Wednesday evening at the Allen County Public Library.
McCormick, a possible gubernatorial hopeful, joined Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, for a “public education update.” They spoke to and answered questions from more than 50 audience members – many of them current or former educators – at the library’s main branch in downtown Fort Wayne.
The way public education policy has been discussed by lawmakers has changed over the years, McCormick said, and the rules keep changing. Initially, charter schools were described as innovative, and now they’re seen as competition to traditional public schools. McCormick said that now the focus is on vouchers and individualization, where “everybody’s out for their own.”
“Vouchers are a program for wealthy, white, suburban kids. Period,” McCormick said. “That’s what it is.”
The Republican budget bill includes an increase in K-12 funding, but McCormick said that doesn’t mean each district will see a corresponding increase.
“We are happy again to see any increase,” she said, but contended that charter schools and voucher programs will see a relatively larger increase.
McCormick pointed out that the budget would expand Indiana’s voucher program by raising the income threshold from 300% to 400% of the Federal Free or Reduced Price Lunch Program level – meaning a family of four that earns less than about $220,000 per year would qualify.
“Now I don’t know about you, but the last time I looked, that wasn’t poverty,” she said.
Fuentes-Rohwer, who serves on the board of the Monroe County Community School Corporation, also addressed public funds that go to private schools.
“Public entities are for the public, for all,” Fuentes-Rohwer said. “There are laws about accountability and transparency for public schools that aren’t there for private schools.”
Money spent on those programs could be better spent on child care and early childhood education, McCormick said, and early investment in literacy is better than trying to help kids catch up later.
Some say “child care belongs in the home, that it’s a home issue,” she said. “No, that’s a Hoosier issue.”
McCormick also mentioned several bills that would affect LGBTQ Hoosiers, and said the attacks on LGBTQ people this year are “disgusting.” She said lawmakers only care about parental rights if they’re not parents of LGBTQ children.
The former Republican state superintendent, who said last year she’s “seriously considering” a run for governor as a Democrat, said she believes there’s too much standardized testing in Indiana.
“I’m not anti-testing,” she said. “The amount of testing is ridiculous. That instructional time should be preserved.”
Marcia Edmond, who attended Wednesday’s event, said she thought it was informative and appreciated the experience McCormick brought to the discussion.
A retired educator who lives in Fort Wayne, Edmond mentioned her concerns with several pieces of legislation including Senate Bill 12, which would remove a criminal defense – that the material served an education purpose – from teachers and school librarians accused of disseminating materials deemed “harmful to minors.”
“We don’t have pornography in our school libraries,” she said. “We just don’t.”
Edmond said lawmakers are “creating a problem that isn’t there” with some bills that affect schools.
“The Indiana legislature is just attacking public education,” Edmond said. “I mean, I’m just appalled.”