Steve Garst learned printmaking in fifth grade and instantly fell in love with the artform.
A farm kid from east-central Indiana, he grew up on physical work including baling straw, so he enjoyed the physicality printmaking offered. His introduction to the medium involved carving a design into linoleum or wood and covering it with ink to transfer the image to paper.
“We rubbed the backs of our paper with our hands in fifth grade but used big presses in college,” said Garst, now an assistant professor of art at the University of Saint Francis.
It’s those heavy and costly presses – one of which sits in the university’s Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center – that can present barriers to the artform.
“This press costs $10,000,” Garst said, gesturing to the stationary steel equipment on campus.
The Fort Wayne resident is improving access to the medium with Provisional Press. He and his wife, Liz, run the business, which sells a portable tabletop press he designed. It weighs about 18 pounds and has a 9.25-by-18-inch bed, although Garst recommends using 9-by-12-inch or smaller paper.
The couple sell the devices for $150 online as kits requiring assembly and accept orders from the United States and about 25 countries. Educators receive a discount if they buy in bulk.
The Garsts run the table saw a few hours a week to make kit pieces, but they also rely on a retiree in Ohio to create the more time-consuming parts.
The ordering window begins on the first of every month, Garst said, and they usually sell out within a couple of days. They ship about 60 Provisional Press kits monthly.
“It’s really encouraging,” he said. “We love it.”
A pandemic phenomenon
Garst – who has taught printmaking at various Midwest colleges for 12 years – began seeking a more portable and affordable printing press option since graduate school.
“I realized my students were graduating without the access to affordable printing presses,” he said.
He tinkered with printing press designs, which were modeled after a letterpress, but his initial goal didn’t involve selling kits. He instead shared free files online so someone with limited woodshop skills could build their own press if they had access to a laser cutter.
“He never intended to mass produce these kits,” his friend Erin Beckloff said.
Then the coronavirus pandemic – and remote learning – began. Students suddenly lost access to art programs’ presses, and educators approached Garst about the possibility of offering kits – something that wouldn’t require access to a laser cutter.
Garst revised his design and received manufacturing help from Scott Moore, Beckloff’s father and retired high school industrial arts teacher.
The first batch of 143 kits went to 20 to 25 schools, Garst said, including the University of Utah, Warren Wilson College in North Carolina, Rutgers University in New Jersey and the University of North Texas.
Beckloff, who then taught at Miami University in Ohio, also got kits for her students so she could continue teaching as she always had. She noted other colleges provided the presses to students on loan.
“They were all over the country,” Moore said.
New audience
Demand for the press has since expanded to include hobbyists and elementary and middle school educators, Garst said.
“They really took off,” he added.
His own children, ages 5 and 8, use the Provisional Press to make prints, he said, sharing a few designs they created with flat Lego tiles. Other simple materials found at any art store – including yarn and craft foam – also work, Beckloff and Moore said.
Moore said students can tote the Provisional Press in their backpacks, and he has seen photographs of protesters using them to produce signs at demonstrations.
“It functions so well,” he said.
Garst can assemble a press in about an hour but said two to three hours is more realistic for the average person.
Printing can take mere seconds, as Garst demonstrated with a Lego tile design built on a base Lego board. Generally, the steps involve placing the board on the press, inking the tiles and covering it with paper – just about any type will do. He made the print by pulling the press’s attached roller across the paper.
“Not a whole lot they can do wrong,” Garst said of people using a Provisional Press.
Instructions online, including a video available through the University of Pennsylvania, show the process might require adjustments to get all the components in the right place.
The business’s website, www.provisionalpress.com, also offers advice about materials and techniques along with a frequently asked questions section that addresses assembly and troubleshooting issues. The Garsts share even more through the Provisional Press Instagram account.
The couple have brought the Provisional Press to events including the annual FAME Festival in Fort Wayne. Offering free workshops with the press gives children opportunities to use old technology to express themselves and solve problems, Garst said.
“We want to give kids new hands-on learning experiences,” he said. “This basic idea gives kids the building blocks to pursue art, science, construction or anything that captures their imagination.”
Beckloff isn’t surprised by the press’s popularity. She noted people are attracted to activities allowing them to slow down and create something with their hands.
“It was the right time,” she said.