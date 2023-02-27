Dori Graham smiled at a boy at the downtown Allen County Public Library, ready to use the black permanent marker she held if his answer to her question was yes.
“I want to sign your book,” Graham said. “Is that OK?”
With his assent, Graham added a message inside his copy of “Brave Miss Muffet,” a children’s book she not only read to young library visitors but one she also wrote.
“Be kind. Be silly. Be brave,” Graham signed on the title page.
The story – a twist on the nursery rhyme Little Miss Muffet – was published by Reycraft Books in September, but Graham wrote it several years earlier, when she was a local librarian. Graham’s Miss Muffet isn’t scared away by a spider like the classic Miss Muffet is.
“I loved the idea of challenging the common narrative,” Graham said, adding children should have examples of people telling their own stories and reclaiming the narrative of their lives.
Now a media specialist at North Side High School, Graham shared her book with children at two local library locations – Dupont and main – when schools were closed last week for Presidents Day.
Graham has a degree in creative writing for children and young adults from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She told her downtown audience that she knew she wanted to write beginning at age 4.
“It took 32 years to get here,” the 36-year-old said.
The School Library Journal gave “Brave Miss Muffet” a starred review, a designation that indicates a go-to purchase for librarians. Such recognition is validating, Graham said, but it doesn’t mean as much as when children say they know every word of the story or are as brave as Miss Muffet.
“Those are the best moments,” Graham said, “because they’re who I wrote it for.”
Aboite Christian
• Aboite Christian School held a Feb. 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate its new, 8,000-square-foot facility at 6222 Bass Road.
Event
Mark Fairchild, a Huntington University professor, and Zachariah Lail• , a university senior, will discuss their Fulbright Scholarship experiences at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Merillat Centre for the Arts, 2303 College Ave., Huntington.
FWCS
Fort Wayne Community Schools promoted Felipe Guerra• to director of nutrition services. Guerra joined the district in 2019 as a registered dietitian and coordinator. He previously worked for Granite School District in Salt Lake City, also as a registered dietician. While at FWCS, Guerra has developed and implemented applications that have helped improve efficiency and safety in Nutrition Services. He replaces Rebecca Larson.
Giveaway
• Teachers have until March 20 to enter for a chance to win a classroom library featuring 31 curated books and 25 copies of the Read for a Better World Student Action and Reflection Guide donated by Lerner Publishing Group. The sweepstakes celebrates a new partnership between Lerner and AdoptAClassroom.org. Visit lernerbooks.pages.salesfusion.com/Adopt-A-Classroom-Sweeps for information.
Ivy Tech
• Ivy Tech Community College will hold its first Day of Giving on April 11. The fundraiser is part of the Ivy Tech Foundation’s five-year, $285 million campaign. Visit ivytech.edu/giveday for information.
Recognition
Delaney Fritch of Butler, Elizabeth Wickware of Andrews and Isabelle Copeland and Alaina Marks of Fort Wayne earned Top 50 recognition on Ball State University’s Top 100 Students list. It honors junior and senior undergraduates who represent the spirit of Beneficence, the university’s institutional statue and icon that symbolizes the generosity of the five Ball brothers whose land donation allowed the university to flourish.
• Five University of Saint Francis animation students received honorable mention for their entry in the Student World Initiative Film Festival. Jasmine Pilkinton, Rose Matthews, Kris Hoon, Liberty Storms and Serena Perez-Takaya developed their feature, “First Day Creeps,” during the spring 2022 semester as part of the Animation Studio Experience course taught by Jake Nolt• . The film also appeared at the Fort Wayne Hobnobben Film Festival last fall.
• The Indiana Historical Society announced the following students will advance to the National History Day in Indiana State Contest: Gretchen Lowe, Adeline Fitzharris, Anna Sondek, Wesley Wolheter, Cooper Routsong, Pierceton Matney, Antonia Rivera, Lilly Moser and Derek Hale of Oak Farm Montessori School; Cadence Henderson, Amira Smith, Bailey Shidler, Isaac Rentschler, Ciara Clifford, Josie Trahin, Lucas Kuhmichel, Ryan Colby, Hailey Coleman, Marley Lauer, Avianna Williams, Carson Henry, Derek Barnhart, Kyle Hoag, Rylan Herron, Katherine Farber, Ayden Roach, Noah Brenneke, Elaina Hurst, Reid Jordan, Grant Shaffer, Jonathon Pratt, Delaynee King, Lacie Friend, Anisa Tonkel, Sadie Ward, Ava Ward, Kenszie Sanderson, Braydn Elkins, Cohen Creason, Izaac Driver, Kolby Boocher, Trey Deckman, Danielle Archbold and Elizabeth Blackburn of Columbia City High School; Jayde Haskins, Sally-Ann Wiley, Culby Hultman, Eliott Easler, Autumn Klinker, Julia McBride, Kodie Cooper, Sophie Shepherd, Haley Frost, Lydia Miller, Makayla Minnich, Brayden Newell, Reese Norrick, Madison Damron and Rialynn Hakey of DeKalb High School; and Emma Ferguson and Raquel Brouwer• of Warsaw Community High School. The state competition is set for April 22 at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Trine
Nationally renowned automotive entrepreneur and philanthropist Blaise Alexander• will be Indiana Tech’s commencement speaker. The ceremony is set for May 13 at Memorial Coliseum. The event is free and open to all Indiana Tech students, families, alumni and the public. No tickets are required.
• Trine University’s spring enrollment has topped 9,000 for the first time in university history. Trine has 9,520 students enrolled in all programs this semester, about a 70% increase from a year ago, when 5,493 students were enrolled.
• Trine’s annual Scholarship Gala raised more than $1.4 million on Feb. 11.
Warsaw
Warsaw Community High School Jobs for America’s Graduates students participated in the Career Development Conference, during which Hailey Booher won the cover design and digital invitation and was recognized as the region’s outstanding senior. She will head to the state competition. Warsaw JAG won first place for its brochure, which qualifies for the state competition, and second place for social media campaign. Hope Rose won third in career presentation, and Cierra Ousley• won third in writing skills.
