Canterbury High School sophomore Sophia Zhang has a unique venue for her first solo art exhibition – the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
The popular attraction will showcase Zhang’s artwork, which features endangered species, in the Wild Things Gift Shop through Sunday.
“I hope that by displaying my work I can help further spread awareness for issues such as pollution, deforestation, and invasive species, which are the leading causes of endangerment for many animals,” Zhang said in a statement. “Most of all, I hope that my work can help others appreciate the beauty of these animals, as I have begun to do as I was creating these art pieces.”
Zhang spent a year investigating how she could capture the gesture and essence of lesser-known endangered species using expressive colors and mark making, according to Canterbury. The pieces on display combined charcoal and chalk pastel, the school added, indicating they come from her Advanced Placement art and design portfolio.
Zhang’s artistry has received recognition in various exhibitions, including those at Purdue University Fort Wayne and Huntington University, according to Canterbury.
She won Best in Show at the University of Saint Francis high school art exhibition. After earning that honor, art teacher Trevor Campbell contacted the zoo about showing Zhang’s artwork leading up to Endangered Species Day, which is Friday.
“Sophia has worked hard all year long on her portfolio, mastering her craft,” Campbell said in a statement. “Her work is immaculate, and although it has been shown in galleries around town, I knew it needed to be shown to a broader audience.”
Finding a suitable location within the zoo was difficult because it is largely an outdoor venue, and weather can be questionable in May, spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp said. The zoo’s retail partner SSA was involved in displaying the art in the gift shop, she added.
“Bringing more awareness to endangered species is something that we do at the zoo every day, and highlighting a local teen artist allows us to do this in a fun way,” Kemp said by email.
Contest
State Treasurer Daniel Elliott announced a contest celebrating National College Savings Plan Day on May 29. To enter the Faces of 529 Day Contest, participants must upload a photo of their beneficiary with a caption and complete the Faces of 529 Day Contest form at www.collegechoicedirect.com/529day by 11:59 p.m. May 29. One individual will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to win a $529 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.
Grants
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will accept applications for the STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund grants until June 2. The grants will be awarded to local organizations and colleges to support programs that recruit, prepare, place and retain educators in schools with teacher shortages in science, technology, engineering and math subject areas. Visit www.in.gov/che for information.
Ivy Tech
Applications are due Friday for the Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship-Chancellor’s Merit Award. This full-ride scholarship is awarded annually to two high school seniors planning to attend Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw to seek their first associate degree. Visit link.ivytech.edu/meritaward or call 260-480-2010 for information.
Ivy Tech Warsaw’s first Learn While You Earn Hiring Fair featured 16 employers that conducted 132 interviews, which ended with at least 57 offers.
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw will offer free classes to students in grades nine through 12 this summer. These courses may be used for exploration and earning an Ivy Tech certification or degree. Courses selected may be transferred to any Indiana four-year public university, which can save students money and possibly allow them to graduate early. The program includes free tuition and textbooks. The 2023 summer term begins June 5. Visit ivytech.edu/freeclasses for information.
Recognition
The third cohort of the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, a partnership that includes Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, will include the following students: Jeremy Smith of Blackhawk Christian; Samuel Joseph, Allen Archbold and Logan Dunnuck of Columbia City High School; Eric Tippmann of Bishop Dwenger High School; Caden Egner of North Manchester High School; Isaac Garrison and Zackary Wall of DeKalb High School; Izak Demorest of Leo Junior-Senior High School; and Jackson Poe of Warsaw Community High School.
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis student Amy Reeser qualified as an Indiana AHEC Network Scholar. AHEC stands for Area Health Education Centers. The two-year scholar program is designed to improve a health profession student’s practice readiness skill set. It is intended for students interested in providing care to those living in rural and medically underserved communities across Indiana.
Saint Francis nursing professor Wendy Clark received the 2023 USF Teaching Excellence and Campus Leadership Award.
Danielle Peterson, an assistant professor of social work, received the USF LeePoxy Award for Teaching Excellence.
Scholarships
Genevieve Rose Cicchiello of Bishop Luers High School won the National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship, a corporate-sponsored National Merit award.
This year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners included Aubrey Barb of Carroll High School; Madeline Phuong and Hunter Specht of Homestead High School; and Edward Sun and Anya Ramrakhiani of Canterbury High School.
Trine
The Trine University Humanities and Communication Department honored Lauren Banks of Angola with the Outstanding Student Work in Graphic Arts award; Katrina Kellogg of Bryan, Ohio, with the Mal Foerster Backstage Award; and Ian Hoffman of Montpelier, Ohio, with the Outstanding Freshman award.
Twenty-one Trine civil engineering majors and three faculty participated in the American Society of Civil Engineers Indiana-Kentucky Symposium, with three university teams earning awards. Honorees included Ryan Hoak of Warsaw, Ben Stoffel of Andrews and Makenna Sheets of Fort Wayne.
Trine inducted 77 seniors and staff members into Order of the Engineer. They included Jacob Barkey, Caleb Kruse and Evan Zielke of Auburn; Chase Braxmaier, Adam Scheiner, Makenna Sheets and Grace Shollenberger of Fort Wayne; Matthew Burnell, Elizabeth Curtis and Garrett Howell of Angola; Braydon Cape of Edgerton, Ohio; Aspen Fisher of Ossian; Omar Flores of Ligonier; Wade Kingrey and Benjamin Stoffel of Andrews; Kienan Miller of Leo-Cedarville; Gabriel Smith of Bluffton; Remington Trick of North Manchester; Alayna Willitzer of Cecil, Ohio; and Joe Thompson, laboratory manager and instructor, Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.