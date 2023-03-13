More than $2 million in improvements – including an elementary school expansion – that Fort Wayne Community Schools voters endorsed at the polls three years ago took a step toward reality Monday.
The school board unanimously approved Moake Park Group as the architect/engineer for the Franke Park Elementary School addition. The firm will also serve in the same role for a project addressing entrance vestibule and office security at three other elementary schools.
The projects’ combined estimated construction budget is $2.3 million. The estimated design contract fees total $184,000.
Nearly 73% of voters approved the work in spring 2020 as part of a $130 million referendum that also included major renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk and Miami middle schools.
This third phase of Repair FWCS also called for an addition to Levan Scott Academy to address population growth in the district’s southeast side. Officials have said Scott’s expansion is expected to be done by early next year.
Meanwhile, FWCS plans to start construction on Franke Park and the secure entrances in spring 2024.
Construction at Franke Park, which also includes accessibility upgrades, has an anticipated budget of $1.2 million.
Improving the entrances at Holland, Indian Village and Northcrest elementary schools is estimated to cost $1.1 million.
In other business, the board agreed to spend $236,517 in federal coronavirus relief funds on additional air quality equipment from Siemens Industry Inc. Various buildings, which were not detailed, will benefit.
The board also approved the following contracts, which will be supported by a combination of the district’s operations fund and a grant:
• Wayne Asphalt and Construction Co. will complete a $700,325 project involving the removal and replacement of existing concrete walk and asphalt paving areas at several sites.
• Jack Laurie Group earned the district’s business for a $240,105 flooring replacement project affecting eight buildings.
• CME Corporation will replace casework – a term for storage units, student cubbies and similar items – at multiple buildings for $196,200.
The three projects are expected to be finished by late July.