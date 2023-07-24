Fort Wayne Community Schools’ plan to finance about $10 million in safety and accessibility improvements with general obligation bonds got the board’s final blessing Monday.
The elected leaders also agreed to hire two businesses to provide services for the accessibility projects, which will affect 11 buildings.
The pre-construction services contract with FCI Construction totals $28,125. The design services agreement with Martin Riley Architects and Engineers is estimated at $449,400.
The work will be funded with general obligation bonds – a common tool districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund.
The accessibility upgrades have an overall construction budget of $6 million. They will affect Young Early Childhood Center; Adams, Harrison Hill, St. Joseph Central and Weisser Park Elementary Schools; Jefferson, Kekionga, Lane, Northwood and Portage Middle Schools; and the Center for Academic Success at Nebraska.
The projects involve replacing platform lifts that have capacity for 750 pounds with more robust lifts that have capacity for 1,400 pounds.
FWCS will also use the bonds to pay for $3 million in districtwide safety enhancements, including security film on select windows and upgrades to the antiquated technology buildings use when buzzing people inside, resulting in better video quality of visitors, Superintendent Mark Daniel has said.
FWCS hopes to generate millions for additional safety efforts, including a weapons detection system, through a November ballot measure.
If the referendum is successful, the district anticipates the annual cost for property taxpayers will be $76 based on FWCS’ average homestead property value, $167,325.
Daniel has said the district is using general obligation bonds to address some security needs so it can start on those improvements immediately than wait for a successful referendum.
Officials have said the bonds will support the improvements without exceeding the district’s longtime goal of maintaining an annual debt service rate of 30.28 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The board previously approved a resolution related to the bond projects after two public hearings in May. Monday, it acted on two items – a resolution authorizing the issuance of bonds and an appropriation resolution.
The bonds total about $10.3 million, but the documents the board approved allow for an appropriation of $12 million to account for interest that may be earned.
Officials previously shared a timeline showing projects would begin next spring with completion in fall 2025.