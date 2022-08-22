Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers – particularly those with more education and experience.
For some substitutes, the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day.
"We listened to what our subs were saying," Superintendent Mark Daniel told the board. "They were saying, 'Hey, it still takes a bit more for us to do this on a daily basis.' So that's why you're seeing the increases that you're seeing."
Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.
For example, retired FWCS educators are getting the biggest pay bump. Those with active teaching licenses will make $170 per day, a $50 increase.
Substitutes with a bachelor's degree and teaching license will earn $30 more per day for a daily rate of $150.
Long-term substitutes with a bachelor's degree will make $170 daily, up from $150. The long-term rate takes effect on the 16th day of an assignment.
"It's not completely what they requested," Daniel said, "but I'll say it is a significant increase in a daily rate."
FWCS last made significant changes to substitute teacher compensation two years ago.
At 389 people, the district's substitute teacher roster isn't as robust as it once was, said Rose Costello, human resources executive director.
"It's about 15 to 20% less than what we had in the last several years," she said.
The daily rates remain at $115 for substitutes with an associate degree or 60 credits toward a teaching degree and $120 for substitutes with a bachelor's degree. The long-term daily rate for someone with an associate degree is $150.
Long-term substitutes receive a contract daily rate if they are retired district teachers with active licenses or if they have a bachelor's degree and a teaching license.
Charles Cammack Jr., chief operations officer, noted the rates approved Monday widen the substitute pay gap between FWCS and area districts.
"We were already paying more than the other districts," he said. "This puts us more ahead."