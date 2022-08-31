With a snip of oversized scissors, student Anjenique Weeks made it official Wednesday – the newest venture from the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy culinary arts program was in business.
Instructor Ann Applegate and Superintendent Mark Daniel stood on either side of Weeks for Barr Street Bistro's ceremonial ribbon cutting and helped lead the ensuing applause in the FWCS Career Academy at Anthis cafeteria.
Open to the public, the downtown student-run eatery sells menu items including soups, salads and sandwiches. On Wednesday, a chalkboard easel near the ordering counter advertised sausage gravy and biscuits as the student feature.
"We have a bunch of high schoolers that are basically running their own restaurant," student Jessica Crockett said.