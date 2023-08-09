Wayne High School math teacher Andrew Nash noted a refreshing change Wednesday as he guided visitors to his second-floor classroom: he no longer encounters a burst of heat in the stairwell.
Nash, who is in his 16th year teaching at Wayne, said a 15-degree difference between floors was once common.
The school has completed a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project, capping a yearslong effort to bring air-conditioning to every Fort Wayne Community Schools classroom, officials announced ahead of the academic year that begins today.
"To not be sweaty and hot and coming into school like I'm in a sauna, it’s fantastic," Nash said.
The district has spent the last decade installing air conditioning in buildings with financial support from the Repair FWCS referendums voters approved in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
Only 17 of 51 buildings had air conditioning when the bond program started, said Darren Hess, facilities director. He was glad to check that accomplishment off his list with the completed project at Wayne, which opened about 50 years ago with air conditioning in only windowless, interior classrooms.
"Unfortunately, they were the last," Hess said, "but we finally got to them."
The $130 million referendum approved in 2020 also included major renovations to Wayne, which had about 1,400 students last academic year. Work is expected to be finished next summer.
The inconsistent temperatures at Wayne created challenges for students, who would be comfortable in sweatshirts in some rooms but would swelter in others, Nash said.
"It was difficult for them to be able to regulate themselves and to dress appropriately when you have a science classroom that's air conditioned and then your other classes are not," he said.
Sandra Vohs, the Fort Wayne Education Association president, described the district-wide air conditioning as a long-awaited blessing. Starting the academic year in early August has been miserable for the teachers and students in hot and sticky classrooms, which would often smell by afternoon.
"We often say that teacher working conditions are student learning conditions, and teachers in unairconditioned buildings have most certainly felt as though a lack of AC amounted to a lack of equity for their students," Vohs said by email Wednesday.
Along with improving comfort, Hess said, the air conditioning should benefit students with such health conditions as allergies and asthma.
"We (can) keep the windows shut," he said.