A classroom experience was all it took for Christabel "Emma" Adhiambo to pursue a teaching career – a field she once considered her backup plan.
"After being in a classroom the first time, I fell in love with teaching because I saw the changes it brought to the students and the growth they made in classrooms," Adhiambo said Monday.
The Fort Wayne Community Schools educator reflected on her profession moments after Superintendent Mark Daniel surprised her with the announcement that she is the district's 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
"We're so grateful that you are here," Daniel said after students and staff gave Adhiambo a standing ovation in the Bill C. Anthis Center downtown.
Award finalists were Melanie Rice of Amp Lab at Electric Works, Amy Schmitz of North Side High School, Reba Ervin of Northrop High School, Katie Sheppard of South Side High School and Josie Gorman of Towles New Tech Middle School.
Adhiambo will be nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year along with Shellie Kale-Burden, the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year.
"I did not expect this because the school district has so many amazing teachers," Adhiambo said. "I did not imagine that I could be the one who represents the school district."
Adhiambo has taught for 21 years, including more than two years leading the Young Adult Transition program at the FWCS Career Academy. It prepares special education students for postsecondary life by providing training on employability skills. Students age out at 21.
"When I see students wanting to come to school and looking forward to coming here and learning every day, that's just – that's the icing to it," Adhiambo said.
Parents gushed about Adhiambo's effect on their children during a presentation at last week's school board meeting.
"Not a day goes by that my daughter doesn't blossom and grow," parent Marlie Gernhardt said. "My daughter is excited to go to YAT, and she can't wait to come home and share what she learned."
Adhiambo initially went to college with aspirations of becoming a journalist with plans to minor in education, she said.
"I wanted it to be my backup thing, but I never thought I would be a teacher," Adhiambo said, adding her mother is a retired teacher. "I saw so many struggles that she went through."
Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated by building principals, and finalists were chosen by a committee of administrators.
Other secondary nominees were Melinda Keller of Blackhawk Middle School, Todd Townsend of Jefferson Middle School, Susan Boyce of Kekionga Middle School, Kimberly Speed of Lakeside Middle School, Sarah Matson of Lane Middle School, Tracey Saylor of Memorial Park Middle School, Isaac Davis of Miami Middle School, Christina Ragukonis of Northwood Middle School, Yolanda Osorio of Portage Middle School, Kurt Tippman of Snider High School and Aaron Koch of Wayne High School.