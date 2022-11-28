Training that was previously available only to students through babysitting courses is happening in Fort Wayne Community Schools classrooms this semester.
Nurses from Parkview Community Nursing are teaching safe sleep and basic infant care courses to all eighth graders, an age group often called to babysit or care for siblings at home, Parkview Health said in a news release.
It’s not enough that parents receive information about safe sleep, said Erin Norton, director of community outreach at Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital.
“The reality is that babies have multiple caregivers, including siblings, babysitters and other family members – it’s vital that all of them know about safe sleep,” Norton said in a statement. “Infant deaths caused by unsafe sleep are preventable, so we can save more lives as we train more caregivers.”
Mary Hess, the FWCS director of health and wellness, said the district is excited to bring the lessons to students.
Training began in October and is expected to continue through mid-December.
“These skills, while simple to learn, can have a huge impact because they have the potential to save lives and help shape the parents of the future,” Hess said in a statement.
The Parkview Community Nursing team is using Safe Sleep Simulation kits so students can benefit from hands-on learning and audio-visual demonstrations involving a 3D infant model, the release said.
The simulations let caregivers hear and see how babies are safest when sleeping alone, on their back and in their crib, said Lisa Clemens, co-founder of Safe Sleep Simulation.
She noted there’s a misconception that infants will choke on their vomit or spit up.
“The idea behind the Safe Sleep Simulation kit is that the use of visual and auditory cues, in addition to experiential learning, will help caregivers adhere to those safe sleep practices,” Clemens said in a statement.
Grace
• The Grace College mediation team is experiencing a record-breaking season, having brought home more awards this year than any other in the team’s 14-year history. The team of six is coached by Mark Norris, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. The team members meet weekly to hone their skills in peaceful conflict resolution by studying many real cases and taking part in mock mediation on all sides of the process: client, advocate and mediator.
Ivy Tech
• Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects. The initiative raises money to diminish barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech Community College students. These projects from Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne received funding: Helping Hands emergency funds, $1,900; rent and utility fund, $1,900; the disability sensory services sensory positive study room, $953; and coffee with a professor, $942. The Warsaw site got money for these efforts: Helping Hands emergency funds, $3,000; emergency transportation funds, $1,600; Basics Bank Supply Pantry, $1,100; and Thanksgiving meal-in-a-box, $500.
Manchester
• Manchester University is launching an esports management business minor. Students will study the roles of esports coaches and managers at all levels, including youth, amateur, university and professional. They will concenton coaching concepts and strategies related to communication, training, psychological and mental health, team building and talent management, as well as budgeting and financial planning.
• The university’s Esports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team won its fourth straight Great Lakes championship, defeating the University of Saint Francis in the final match in Columbus, Ohio.
Recognition
• Students from Carroll Middle School, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, Woodside Middle School and Homestead High School will compete in the Indiana Bar Foundation’s 2022 Indiana We the People state finals on Dec. 5 and 6 in Indianapolis. Through the We the People program, students research the history, philosophies, application and evolution of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and other founding documents. They then prepare formal remarks and answer questions from a panel of judges in a simulated congressional hearing format. Working in teams, students evaluate, take and defend positions on relevant historical and contemporary issues.
Saint Francis
Seven Saint Francis students who will graduate in December announced their career paths at a Nov. 8 signing day event with Parkview Health on the university campus. Students signing with Parkview were Jaleesa Armour, McKenzie Berry, Emma Browning, Madison Mitchell, Karenia Pratcher, Tierra Purdy and Christopher Stephenson. Joyceann Platter and Rebecca Schrensky• also signed with Parkview but were unable to attend the event.
• The University of Saint Francis appointed Megan Winegarden as the interim graduate nursing program director. She will oversee the continued growth and expansion of the graduate nursing tracks and certificates.
Trine
• Trine University’s Master of Science in speech-language pathology program will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Prospective students may attend virtually or in person at the program’s current location, 9910 Dupont Circle Drive East, Suite 130, Fort Wayne. Attendees will receive a voucher for application costs. Register at trine.link/ms-slp-in-person for the in-person event and trine.link/ms-slp-virtual for the virtual visit. Contact 844-874-6378 or msslp@trine.edu for information.
• For the second straight year, all graduates from Trine’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program passed their national licensure exam and were employed within six months of graduation.
• Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith• , starting linebacker for the New York Giants, will highlight Trine’s 19th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be held in person on Feb. 11 on the university’s Angola campus. Sponsorship packages and tickets are available through Feb. 4. Tickets are $100. Visit trine.edu/gala or call 260-665-4114 to reserve tickets, donate an auction item or get sponsorship details.
