Fort Wayne Community Schools teachers boarded buses bound for Parkview Field shortly after dawn Monday, not for a TinCaps game but an all-staff gathering marking a new academic year.
The two-hour event returned to an in-person format with gusto and enthusiasm for the ballpark setting. Kendall Gaston, a recent Wayne High School graduate, sang the national anthem; board members and top administrators stepped onto the field from the dugout; and T-shirts flew from T-shirt launchers into the stands, although some of the giveaways got caught by the foul-ball netting.
Speakers included Superintendent Mark Daniel, board President Anne Duff and John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. They offered motivational messages from home plate to the roughly 4,000 employees, who will welcome almost 30,000 students back to school Wednesday.
“We get to wake up and sell Fort Wayne and Allen County, trying to create jobs, trying to bring investment to our community,” Urbahns said of his organization. “But without people like you, training our kids, caring for them every day, it would not be an easy task.”
Daniel further emphasized FWCS’ role in the city.
“Hopefully, you understand how important we are as educators – public schools, pre-K through 12th grade,” the superintendent said. “We’re the building blocks for future economic growth.”
Duff, a retired educator and guidance counselor, acknowledged that working in education can be a thankless job.
She shared personal stories to illustrate the effect school employees can have on students.
“When you go back to school this year, remember you do make a difference,” Duff said.
Change happens one student at a time and one staff member at a time, Daniel said.
“We’re gonna make needles move,” he said, “and it all starts with the classroom teacher.”
The superintendent also recognized employees’ limitations, such as how vacant positions affect workload.
“Let’s figure out how to be fully staffed so therefore you can do your jobs,” Daniel said to applause.
He also addressed the toll the strain and mental anguish the COVID-19 pandemic has created. He described educators as frontline workers who have shouldered fear and stress and encouraged workers to focus on their well-being.
“Take care of yourselves,” Daniel said. “Help each other. Love what you do, which I know you do. That’s why you’re in this profession.”