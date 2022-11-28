Fort Wayne Community Schools will spend more than $770,000 to add 10 small buses to its fleet as it manages transportation needs with fewer drivers.
Like the larger buses, the 14-passenger vehicles will be yellow and equipped with stop arms and flashing lights. They can shuttle all students and make stops along the roadway, Transportation Director Renee Dawson told the school board Monday.
Unlike the larger buses, she said, the small buses can be operated by someone without a commercial driver’s license.
Dawson expects the 14-passenger buses will give FWCS flexibility. For example, she could assign a small bus and non-CDL driver to routes that pick up only a few students in the district’s rural areas.
“Lots of places, I think, that we’re going to be able to be creative,” Dawson said. “I honestly think this will be what our fleet will start to look like.”
Like other school districts, FWCS has felt the strain of bus driver shortages. This led to hours-long delays last academic year, and when buses were extremely late, the district encouraged families to drive their children to school if possible.
Dawson, who began her role in May, said in August that routing software and a ridership reset contributed to more reliable service at the beginning of this academic year. At that time, ridership totaled about 10,500 students; about 15,000 were eligible.
FWCS also uses buses to get students to programs like Amp Lab at Electric Works and the Career Academy.
The board approved buying the small buses from Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing Inc. of Silver Lake for $770,170. The purchase was part of the scheduled replacement of the bus fleet and was supported by the district’s operations fund.
Drivers of the small buses will receive in-house training, Dawson said.
FWCS on Monday ended a series of in-person meetings to get feedback about adjustments to school start and end times beginning with the next academic year. The transportation meetings generated great input, board Vice President Maria Norman said, noting there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.
“Hopefully, we’ll have the input we need, and we’ll start with some planning and what that means,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said. “I’d like to communicate this to our parents and to our students and staff no later than January.”