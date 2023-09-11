Fort Wayne Community Schools expects its tax rate to decrease by 1.8% next year under a $419 million budget presented Monday.
The expected rate – 87.15 cents per $100 in assessed value – is associated with the levies for the operations fund, debt service fund and existing referendum debt, Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend said.
It excludes the Nov. 7 referendum, which FWCS is budgeting for separately. A successful ballot measure would let FWCS assess a tax levy for eight years to support safety and well-being initiatives.
The maximum 10-cent rate would generate about $12 million annually, but the district wouldn’t collect that full amount in 2024. It’s instead budgeting a $7.2 million spending plan with a 6-cent tax rate.
“We really looked at the spending plan to determine what is it that we can accomplish in 2024 and not borrow the full amount that was approved,” Friend said.
The board must approve the referendum budget before the outcome is known so FWCS can assess the levy in 2024 should voters approve the measure. By law, Friend said, school budgets must be approved by the end of October.
Should the referendum fail, the Department of Local Government Finance won’t consider the district’s school safety referendum budget, Friend added.
Property taxes do not support the education fund, which relies on state tuition support for its $238 million budget. It pays for teachers, classroom assistants, school administration, magnet programs, classroom materials and curriculum, among other expenditures directly related to instruction.
Next year, the education fund will absorb some educational spending currently supported by the federal coronavirus relief grants. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding ends next September.
Although the district can absorb the costs next year, Friend suggested leaders reevaluate the expenses for future budgets.
“If they’re not working, then maybe make some other changes,” she said. “Or maybe there’s something that we’re doing with (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding) that is more effective than something else we’ve been doing for a while, and maybe there’s a tradeoff that way, too.”
The proposed budget also reflects stable enrollment with about 28,600 students and a reduction in the district’s bus fleet as the transportation department evaluates its inventory. The department has sold 74 buses since 2022 and won’t purchase any new buses next year. FWCS has 225 buses.
The budget was expected to be available today at https://gateway.ifionline.org.
A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Grile Administrative Center, 1200 S. Clinton St. The board is expected to vote Oct. 23.