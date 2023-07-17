The strip of red carpet Fort Wayne Community Schools unfurled for its new teachers didn’t go unnoticed Monday when the educators arrived for the first day of a two-week orientation.
As the new employees left the Parkview Mirro Center for lunch, administrator Ramona Coleman recalled the gasps she heard as staff and school board members welcomed the educators with hugs, high-fives, handshakes and fist bumps – whichever they preferred.
By adorning the entrance with a red carpet – something often used by Hollywood – the district wanted the teachers to recognize the value they are bringing to FWCS, Coleman said.
“Just like the movie stars have their Oscar moments, well, this was our red-carpet moment for our teachers,” said Coleman, assistant superintendent of human capital management. “I shared with them this morning that they could have chosen any other district. However, they chose us, and we’re very grateful that they made that choice.”
More than 150 teachers – including FWCS alumni, recent college graduates and seasoned educators – are joining the district for the upcoming academic year. Classes start Aug. 10.
They were strongly encouraged to participate in the paid orientation, Coleman said, adding federal Title II dollars support the costs. The event expanded to 10 days this year because cramming the information into only a few days overwhelmed previous participants.
“It’s just great to have all of our teachers new to the district together at one time to really acclimate them to the FWCS family way,” Coleman said.
FWCS employs about 4,000 people, including about 1,900 teachers. It was the state’s largest school district last academic year with nearly 30,000 students.
Organizers are using seating to foster connections among the new employees. Teachers were placed at tables with others assigned to their school.
“Just like we want kids to be connected, we have to ensure that our staff have a sense of belonging,” Coleman said, “and they feel connected and know that they’re going to be supported.”
She and others running the orientation wore shirts emblazoned with the letters “WTTT” – shorthand for “welcome to the team.”
The sessions not only cover basic employee information, such as payroll and benefits, but they also address the district’s priorities – literacy, math and well-being, Coleman said.
Scheduled speakers include the district’s director of diversity, inclusion and equity.
Participants can also attend the district’s annual ignitED conference, which is Wednesday, Coleman said. The event will feature information about integrating technology into the classroom.
“Our goal and intent is that when they step in the building (on) day one, based upon our 10-day new teacher orientation, we’ve given them a road map to start with confidence, facilitating learning with their students,” Coleman said.