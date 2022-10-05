Although Fort Wayne Community Schools’ board president believes the district has “strong policies” in place, she said further scrutiny could be necessary following a recent series of gun-related incidents.
“I think we need to review our procedures,” FWCS School Board President Anne Duff said Wednesday, “make sure everybody knows what to do in the situations where a gun is found.”
The district has seen four instances of guns brought to campuses during the first two months of the school year.
On Aug. 26, a boy with a handgun was arrested following an altercation with school staffers and other adults at a football game at North Side High School.
Last month, a student at Wayne High School brought a gun that was confiscated by the school’s resource officer Sept. 22
Students discovered a gun on Haley Elementary School’s playground during first grade recess Sept. 28 after a student brought the weapon to the school. Finally, on Monday, a student brought a gun to North Side.
FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said the number of incidents is “definitely unusual, and more than we would expect to see.”
“We’re looking to have some conversations with city officials and the police department,” Stockman said. “We work with Fort Wayne PD every day. We have (school resource officers) in some of our buildings, and we have officers that work as security guards. So we work with them on a daily basis, but we definitely want to have some more in-depth conversations about what we need to do as a community to address this issue.”
Duff said she and other board members recently attended the Indiana School Boards Association’s fall conference where the keynote speaker was a mother who lost a child in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which makes the possibility of gun violence “really fresh in our minds.”
“Is what we do going to be enough?” Duff said. "Do we need to add some procedures? Do we need to add other security measures? I think everybody is talking about that right now.”
While Duff believes FWCS has historically done well at ensuring student safety, she said the district is always looking at ways to keep schools safe and secure.
“We continually look at what is out there, what we can do differently, what we can improve upon,” Duff said. “I mean, it’s ongoing, really.”
She also emphasized that gun safety is a responsibility that shouldn’t just fall on schools.
“A gun coming to school, is that the fault of the school? It’s not just a school issue; it’s a community issue,” Duff said. “Parents need to be aware of what’s happening, guns need to be locked up. There’s so many other things besides the school being safe that need to happen in our community to make everybody safe and aware of what is happening.”
Stockman noted that in the last three incidents, the gun was discovered after students reported their concerns to adults in the building.
“That has always been one of our main messages for students, that they will see things and hear things among their peers that adults won’t see or hear, because kids aren’t telling them the same kinds of things.”
While she acknowledged the need for vigilance is a burden on students, she said that need isn’t limited to schools.
“They need to be aware when they’re at the mall, when they’re at the movies, when they’re at church, when they’re at a park, when they’re at a concert,” Stockman said. “It doesn’t matter where they are; they need to be aware. They need to be aware of their surroundings; they need to know that if they see something suspicious, they need to find someone that they can let know.”
In FWCS schools, students are taught to “Avoid, Deny, Defend” — a shorthand for how best to react in case of an active shooter. Stockman said the district follows state law regarding drills; current Indiana law requires public schools to conduct an active shooter drill within 90 days after the beginning of the academic year.
She also addressed the punishment for students who bring a firearm to school. Beyond law enforcement-related consequences, Stockman said it’s a ‘Level 4’ offense, the highest level, which could result in a long-term suspension or expulsion.
As for changes to FWCS security policy, Stockman said metal detectors have been discussed many times in the past but that “there are benefits and drawbacks to any security method.” For metal detectors, those drawbacks include high costs and a need for more personnel, as well as the impact on students.
“We also can’t forget that these are schools, and we want them to be a welcoming environment for students,” Stockman said. “We don’t want them to feel like they’re walking into an unsafe environment.”
Following the May mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults, Duff said the solution isn’t to spend more money on things like metal detectors and bulletproof glass.
“Doing that to our schools is not going to protect our children when they go to the mall,” she said at a June board meeting. “It's not going to protect our children when they go to the movie theater, when they go to concerts, when they're at the park. The only thing that's going to help is stricter gun laws.”
Districts have talked about safety “ever since Columbine,” Stockman said, and the four recent incidents have prompted FWCS to revisit those conversations. Like Duff, however, Stockman said the problem is wider than just students and schools.
“Students may be bringing guns to school, but they aren’t getting them at school,” Stockman said. “What can we do as a community? Making sure that children don’t have access to guns, is there something we can do around that? What are the root causes of why so many kids seem to have access to guns right now?”