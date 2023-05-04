If You Go

If You Go

Fort Wayne Community Schools has scheduled public meetings on a possible health and safety referendum:

• 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Snider High School

• 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at Northrop High School

• 1 to 3 p.m. June 5 at Wayne High School

Those unable to attend a meeting can provide feedback through Let’s Talk at https://fwcs.info/SAFERSchools.