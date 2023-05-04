John Nichter filled a backpack with various items – including a metal water bottle, a padlock and sunglasses – before walking through a security system Thursday in the South Side High School cafeteria.
None of those items – or his smartphone and keys – triggered the weapons detection system Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering buying.
“What it’s searching for is those weapons of mass destruction,” said Nichter, owner of Upside Event Management and distributor for Ceia weapons detection systems.
Nichter was demonstrating the Opengate device. He set up the equipment – two 25-pound freestanding pillars powered by batteries – before a public informational session about FWCS’ proposed safety and well-being referendum.
The school board must decide by June 12 whether to proceed with a proposed November ballot measure to generate additional funding for initiatives and equipment, including weapon detectors for the secondary schools.
A successful referendum would allow the district to collect additional property tax dollars over eight years. FWCS anticipates the estimated annual cost for property taxpayers would be $76 based on the district’s average homestead property value of $167,325.
FWCS would prioritize the high schools and then the middle schools when placing the weapons detection systems, Superintendent Mark Daniel said.
The Opengate equipment is portable and can be set up in a minute, Nichter said, allowing schools to move them as needed, such as from a school’s entrance to a stadium entrance before a Friday night football game.
About 1,600 people can pass through the Opengate device per hour, compared with 700 people per hour for standard metal detectors, Nichter said.
“It’s a really fast way to get people into a protected area,” he said.
Settings can be adjusted by using a tablet, iPhone or Android device. Nichter added that can be useful when responding to a threat.
“You can (adjust) the sensitivity,” he said. “Essentially make it a metal detector and look for very small pieces of metal like a knife, a small edge or a razor blade.”
The Opengate equipment costs $17,000 per device – the two poles that work together and can be covered with sleeves customized with the district’s or school’s logo, Nichter said.
“The equipment’s the cheap part,” Daniel said, adding the major cost would be wages for staff monitoring the devices.
Most of the tax dollars from the referendum, if successful, would support personnel, including 85 additional positions. Such plans would increase the district’s current $2 million security staffing budget by an estimated $6.9 million.