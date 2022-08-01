Curious community members will have an opportunity Tuesday to get a glimpse of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ newest program.
And FWCS students entering milestone grade levels are also welcome to get a sneak peek of their schools Tuesday as the almost 30,000-student district readies for start of the academic year on Aug. 10.
Amp Lab at Electric Works, an innovative, half-day entrepreneurship program for 400 juniors and seniors, will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the former General Electric campus along Broadway. Attendees should be aware of frequent road closures in and around Electric Works and limited parking at the site, a news release said.
Visitors can tour the four educational studios, including the one named after 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, whose sponsorship received school board approval last week.
Amp Lab students will work directly with community business partners to solve problems and address challenges and opportunities in real time with real results, the release said.
Also Tuesday, FWCS will host the annual Transition Day for sixth graders entering middle school and ninth graders entering high school. Hours are from 8 a.m. to noon at the middle schools and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high schools, a news release said.
Students can find their lockers, walk through their schedule and practice other school routines, such as navigating the lunch line, the release said.
Kindergartners will meet their teachers Tuesday at kindergarten conferences.