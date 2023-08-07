Fort Wayne Community Schools is continuing to address building needs, including safety improvements, with funds generated by a $130 million ballot measure voters overwhelmingly approved three years ago.
The school board last month approved two contracts totaling nearly $2.3 million for work related to secure entrances at Miami Middle School and three elementary buildings – Holland, Indian Village and Northcrest.
The elected leaders also awarded a nearly $600,000 construction contract for upgrades at Franke Park Elementary School, which last year enrolled about 400 students.
The projects are expected to be finished by the start of the 2024-25 academic year.
Nearly 73% of voters approved the upgrades in spring 2020 as part of the third phase of Repair FWCS. The referendum also included major renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk Middle School, along with additions to Levan Scott Academy.
The board in May agreed to work with CME Corporation on the Miami entrance vestibule and office security project. At that time, the board granted a $15,000 contract for the first phase of services. This allowed for collaboration regarding the design scope, quality, schedule and budget.
The $1,325,000 contract the board awarded in July is for CME Corporation’s next phase of services at Miami, which had about 500 students last academic year.
The board also approved a $951,000 construction contract with ACB General Contractor for similar work at Holland, Indian Village and Northcrest – buildings that collectively enrolled about 1,350 students last year. ACB was the lowest of two bidders for the projects, which were designed by the Moake Park Group.
The Moake Park Group also designed plans for Franke Park. That project involves renovating a classroom area to create a support services hub for activities including special education, speech and English-language learners.
The board awarded a $594,800 construction contract to Schenkel Construction Inc., the lowest of two bidders.
Franke Park’s two modular classrooms won’t be needed once the work is complete, said Darren Hess, facilities director.
“This is right-sizing Franke Park,” he told the board in July.
FWCS will make more safety improvements if voters approve a referendum in November. A successful referendum would allow the district to collect additional property tax dollars over eight years to support additional staff, portable weapons detection systems for secondary schools, and enhanced exterior door lockout systems, among other measures.
The district expects the safer school initiative would cost homeowners a maximum of $6 per month based on the average homestead property value in FWCS.