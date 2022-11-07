School start and end times could change for Allen County's largest district beginning next academic year, but stakeholders will get to weigh in before plans are set.
Details about the proposed changes weren't immediately available Monday, but Fort Wayne Community Schools said it is proposing to start the high school day earlier to give students more opportunity to work, obtain internships and participate in cocurricular activities after school.
FWCS high schoolers have been attending school from 9:05 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. since the 2015-16 academic year.
Changing this schedule could affect the start and end times for other grade levels, FWCS said in a news release.
Superintendent Mark Daniel acknowledged in a spring Facebook Live update that changes to school start and end times were possible. At that time, however, Daniel tied potential changes to transportation and the district's need to improve efficiency with fewer and fewer bus drivers.
Parents and others who might be affected by new school hours are invited to provide their feedback at a series of meetings beginning Wednesday or through Let’s Talk at https://fwcs.info/SchoolHours.