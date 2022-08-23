The lengthy transportation delays Fort Wayne Community Schools bus riders experienced last academic year seem to be in the rearview mirror.
Routing software and a ridership reset have contributed to more reliable service in the first nine days of school, Transportation Director Renee Dawson told the school board during a work session Monday.
"The vacancies have been drastically reduced," she said, explaining her team has cut the number of open routes from more than 20 last spring to one. "So, families are being able to count on our service, better count on our times."
Like other school districts, FWCS has felt the strain of bus driver shortages. This led to hours-long delays last academic year. When buses were extremely late, the district encouraged families to drive their children to school, if possible.
FWCS has about 115 buses on the road each morning. Monday, 20 buses were late by 15 minutes or less, Dawson said, and two buses were late between 15 and 30 minutes. She couldn't say whether factors like a train or traffic led to those later arrival times.
"Nonetheless, we're getting kids to school, and they're not losing that instructional time that we were seeing last year," Dawson said.
About 15,000 students are eligible for transportation. Previously, FWCS would roll over ridership from year to year and depend on parents or bus drivers to alert the transportation department about changes. This year, parents had to request busing for their child because Dawson wanted to know the true ridership so her team could develop more efficient routes.
About 10,500 students are riding the bus, she said.
Most students see the same bus driver in the morning and in the afternoon – something that didn't always happen last year, said Charles Cammack Jr., chief operations officer.
"Bus drivers are happier because they have the same kids 99% of the time," he said. "So, they can build those relationships."
The transportation department is better using its routing software to build routes, Dawson said, but the technology is imperfect because it doesn't know the city's roads or traffic patterns.
"We're able to tweak from there, and we're certainly still doing that," Dawson said, noting her department gets input from drivers. "It's not perfect. It's better."
FWCS continues to seek bus drivers. Dawson said the district would "be in really great shape" and able to enhance service to families if it had 25 additional drivers.
And Superintendent Mark Daniel said officials are studying other aspects of transportation, including the time between elementary, middle and high school routes and the shuttles for students in programs like Amp Lab at Electric Works. FWCS doesn't ever want to tell families it can't bus their students on a given day because, he said, "we know some of our kids won't find a way home or won't get to school."