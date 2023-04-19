Fort Wayne Community Schools is seeking feedback on potential safety initiatives – including the addition of student advocates and a weapons detection system – before the board decides whether to pursue a November referendum, the district announced today.
"This is Fort Wayne Community Schools being proactive," spokeswoman Krista Stockman said, noting the proposals would supplement existing security measures. "We want to do everything we can to keep our schools safe."
Five informational meetings will be held Tuesday through June 5 at each high school. A virtual option is planned May 2.
The board must decide by June 12 whether the referendum question will be on the November ballot. The 30,000-student district would collect additional property tax dollars over eight years in the event of a successful referendum.
The sessions will include details about the proposed health and safety referendum, Stockman said. She added the meetings will also be an opportunity for parents, students and other stakeholders to provide feedback as FWCS finalizes the items the referendum would support and the amount of taxes it would collect.
FWCS is considering hiring student advocates, Stockman said, explaining such employees would be dedicated to supporting students. They could also help monitor the weapons detection system – another possible item funded by the referendum.
Parents, especially this school year, have indicated they would like such a security system, Stockman said, and these referendum meetings should help quantify that demand.