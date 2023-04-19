FWCS health and safety referendum meetings

• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.

• 6 to 8 p.m. May 4 at South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

• 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass

• 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road

• 1 to 3 p.m. June 5 at Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

Superintendent Mark Daniel will discuss the referendum during the Superintendent Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. May 2.

Those unable to attend a meeting can provide feedback through Let's Talk at https://fwcs.info/SAFERSchools.