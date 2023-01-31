Fort Wayne Community Schools will hold a school choice lottery at 10 a.m. Thursday for schools and grade levels that had more applicants than space available, the district said Tuesday.
Parents who applied by the Jan. 13 deadline may attend the event at the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave. They will immediately learn whether their child was selected for their preferred school.
Those unable to attend will receive the results Friday through the MyFWCS Parent Portal.
Parents must accept or decline their student's lottery award online via the myFWCS portal by March 3. A student birth certificate and parent/guardian ID will be required to complete registration for any student new to FWCS.