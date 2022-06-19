After eight years of helping navigate busing challenges including budget cuts and driver shortages, Frank Jackson is ready to put the brakes on his career.
Jackson retires as Fort Wayne Community Schools’ transportation director June 30, and his successor has already taken the wheel. Renee Dawson returned to FWCS last month after leading transportation at DeKalb County Central United Schools since 2012. Her salary is $115,008.
Dawson, who previously worked for FWCS in roles including driver and supervisor of driver operations, is thankful for the opportunity.
“It feels good to be back with people that I know and that I can depend on to work for our students and our families,” Dawson said.
‘Busy’ buses
About 16,000 of FWCS’ almost 30,000 students are eligible for transportation. But Jackson stressed the department’s role is about more than picking up those students in the morning and dropping them off in the afternoon. Buses run throughout the day for various reasons, including to shuttle high schoolers to programs including those within the Career Academy.
“We are busy,” Jackson said. “I think people underestimate how important the transportation department is to the school district.”
Like other school districts, FWCS is feeling the strain of bus driver shortages. This led to hours-long delays this past academic year.
“Of course, you’re constantly looking at solutions to driver shortage,” Jackson said. “It’s a tremendous challenge because, as you are aware, this is a national problem and not just a Fort Wayne Community Schools problem.”
Jackson, who joined FWCS in 1991 and became transportation director in 2014, implemented multiple strategies to improve recruitment and retention. Along with striving to improve wages for drivers, he said other initiatives included a referral program, sign-on bonuses for drivers and incentives rewarding drivers for perfect attendance and going a year without a collision.
Demand for drivers is only going to increase as programming requiring transportation increases, Jackson said.
“The transportation department is a big part of the direction that the district is headed in,” he said. “Certainly, we need to address that driver shortage so that we’re supporting those programs.”
Primed for a reset
In her 10 years at DeKalb County Central, Dawson said, she tackled projects such as upgrading its fleet of yellow buses from diesel to propane over six years and implemented routing software to improve route efficiency and consistency.
Moving from a 3,600-student district to an almost 30,000-student school system didn’t faze Dawson.
“The good news is student transportation is really the same process everywhere,” she said. “It just affects more kids and more buses here.”
Dawson believes FWCS is primed for a reset.
“Sometimes things keep being done the same way and evolve, and you get to the point it’s evolved into a system that’s not working,” she said. “I believe that we have an opportunity to really tear apart our process.”
Families might notice one significant change during this year’s registration process: Parents who want transportation for their children must request it this year. Dawson explained this will give the district true ridership numbers, thus helping her department develop more efficient routes and prevent overcrowded or undercrowded buses.
Previously, she said, FWCS would roll over ridership from year to year and depend on parents or bus drivers to alert the transportation department about changes.
Some schools annually ask parents how children will get to school, but that hasn’t been done on a systematic, districtwide level since the transportation cuts in 2015, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. At that time, FWCS had to ensure only students living outside no-transportation zones were provided routes.
Dawson said she doesn’t plan to be the decision-maker about any changes to school start and end times – a subject Superintendent Mark Daniel acknowledged in a Facebook Live update last month as a possibility to increase efficiency with fewer and fewer drivers. There aren’t plans to change bell times for the upcoming year.
“I think some of our shortage could be helped if we just do some strategic route planning,” Dawson said. “At least, I’m hopeful for that.”
Dedicated career
Jackson, a Snider High School graduate, said leaving FWCS isn’t easy because he loves what he does. But he and his wife pledged they would seriously consider retirement at age 65. She recently retired from a role at Portage Middle School, and they look forward to spending more time with their grandchildren, including one who lives out of state.
“I certainly enjoyed dedicating my work career to this district,” Jackson said.
He began as supervisor of student management and developed policies and procedures concerning student behavior and discipline that remain in place, although they’ve been updated over the years, he said.
Other achievements included creating mobile units that are dispatched to bus drivers needing help with student management while on the road, he said.
Under his leadership as transportation director, the district implemented safety measures such as equipping buses with seat belts and stop-arm cameras. The latter addresses the illegal passing of school buses.
“One thing that I never wanted to see was a child being severely injured or killed as a result of an unsafe act,” Jackson said.
Dawson worked with Jackson during her previous tenure at FWCS and maintained their communication while she was in DeKalb.
“I definitely appreciate Frank Jackson and the directors before him that helped mold me into a person that can take the seat and analyze the process and hopefully make a difference,” she said. “We’ll see. I’m hopeful about that.”