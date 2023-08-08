Standing at Parkview Field's home plate, Rhonda Eitsert faced her Fort Wayne Community Schools coworkers and described her childhood fraught with upheaval and insecurity.
More than 4,000 employees – who filled the stands from third base to first base – listened to Eitsert during an event celebrating the start of the new academic year, which begins Thursday for students.
Eitsert, a FWCS nutrition services employee, spent two years in foster care. During her middle school years, she lived in seven homes, attended six schools and acted like a fool in school as a survival strategy.
She described herself as fortunate that her eighth grade science teacher, Roy Williams, told her he knew she could be successful. Williams also said he would be proud of Eitsert if she could achieve that potential in his class.
Eitsert would later become the first person in her family to graduate from college and raise three college-educated children. She shared her story to remind educators how they can affect students.
"It's a testament to a teacher with a superpower – the power to influence a life," Eitsert said. "While you may not remember all of your students, many of them will remember you. You never know when you might become someone's Mr. Williams, leaving an indelible mark on their journey."