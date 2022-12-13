Superintendent Mark Daniel’s salary will increase by $10,000 under his first raise since returning to Fort Wayne Community Schools more than two years ago.
The 4.6% pay bump brings Daniel’s annual salary to $225,000.
Anne Duff, school board president, announced the board’s decision to increase the superintendent’s compensation Monday. Approval wasn’t required during the meeting, Duff said, but the elected leaders wanted to mention the raise for transparency’s sake.
“I think we all agree that he’s done a great job for us,” Duff said.
Daniel – a 1979 North Side High School graduate who also started his education career there – was one of three finalists for FWCS’ top job. He succeeded Wendy Robinson, who retired from the position in 2020 after leading the district for 17 years.
The terms of Daniel’s contract state the board can increase his base salary by 1% to 10% if he is evaluated as highly effective or effective and achieves annual performance objectives established by the board.
Under Daniel’s leadership, Amp Lab at Electric Works became a reality and FWCS partnered with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana to implement the 3DE concept at the high school level, Duff said. She noted Daniel also worked with Tom Kelley in forming the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center.
“You’re the embodiment, to me, of transformational leadership,” Rohli Booker, board secretary, told Daniel.
Maria Norman, board vice president, said she appreciates how Daniel involves the staff.
“It’s nice to all be playing on the same team,” she said.
Daniel said it’s a privilege to serve FWCS and thanked the board for being open to taking risks on initiatives.