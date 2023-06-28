Fort Wayne Community Schools chipped away at its remaining federal coronavirus relief allotment this week with the approval of about $540,000 in air handling units and $350,000 in interactive displays for classroom use.
The nearly 30,000-student district was awarded about $156 million over three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, also known as ESSER. The dollars were proportionally allocated to districts based on the federal Title I formula.
Spending deadlines stretch into 2024.
FWCS had about $55 million, or 35% of its allotment, left as of June 19, according to Indiana's COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard Wednesday. The resource reflects reimbursement claims processed by the Indiana Department of Education.
Kathy Friend, FWCS chief financial officer, has said the district plans to spend every penny.
The school board agreed Monday to spend $541,250 on rooftop air handling units from Mechanical Solutions Indiana, the lowest of two bidders. Ten buildings will benefit – Towles Intermediate School; Northwood and Portage middle schools; and Brentwood, Holland, Indian Village, Northcrest, Shambaugh, Study and Washington elementary schools.
Installation is planned for next summer, Facilities Director Darren Hess said.
ESSER dollars and an Indiana Common School Fund loan will support a $350,628 technology purchase from B&H Foto & Electronics Corp.
The New York-based business was the lowest of three bidders and agreed to hold the per-unit price when FWCS upped its order to 100 units from 52 following confirmation of Common School Fund dollars.
The cart-mounted, 75-inch interactive displays are destined for 47 elementary core subject classrooms and 48 for initial implementation into some middle and high school math and science classrooms. Five units will be used districtwide as needed.
Board member Jennifer Matthias questioned administrators about the training teachers will receive regarding the equipment.
"I'm all for putting technology in our classrooms, and these are large pieces of technology," Matthias said. "I just want them to be able to utilize them and know who to call when they don't know what to do."
Administrators described the professional learning opportunities offered to teachers and whom educators can ask for help beyond such training.
Superintendent Mark Daniel noted the district is working to better track professional learning and related student outcomes – an aspect that pleased Matthias.
"Dr. Daniel, I'm glad you mentioned outcomes because that's one of my concerns," Matthias said. "We invite all this technology in. It's wonderful for the teachers or whatever. But ultimately, it's the outcomes we're trying to see from our students, and how is that technology benefiting the students that are using that?"