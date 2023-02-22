Fort Wayne Community Schools plans to ask voters to support a safety and security referendum as early as this fall, Superintendent Mark Daniel announced at a Wednesday news conference.
It is too early to quantify the additional property tax dollars FWCS will seek to collect over eight years through a possible November referendum, or ballot measure, Daniel said. He stressed the value of investing in safety measures, such as increasing the number of student resource officers and installing devices that can alert officials to an open door.
“If you don’t pay it up front now,” Daniel said, “you’re going to pay forever.”
The superintendent recognized that making schools safer can’t be entirely achieved with money, however. Other aspects – including mentors, mental health counseling and discipline practices – also contribute, he said.
“How do we create a culture where all students are truly, truly being nurtured? And how do they truly engage (in the) learning process?” Daniel asked. “Ultimately, that’s our final goal.”
That’s why about a dozen people – including officials from the city police department, Fort Wayne United, the faith community and the judicial system – joined Daniel at the late-morning news conference in the Grile Administrative Center. They represented a portion of people FWCS has assembled in recent months to address safety in school spaces, including classrooms, hallways, parking lots and buses.
“These are discussions that have to involve all the various groups that you’re seeing here today,” Daniel said. “It has to if we’re going to create some type of significant, significant change in Fort Wayne and hopefully greater Fort Wayne.”
Lewis King, coordinator of Fort Wayne United’s Ten Point Coalition, said he champions the call to come together. The effort includes more than just addressing safety issues.
“Our children are the focal point of all of this,” King said. “When we talk about violence, how are we as a community going to come together to be able to meet the needs of our children that are struggling right now? We have a lot of struggling going on in our homes, and it takes collaborative effort from everyone.”
FWCS seeks ways to involve more adult mentors in schools through programs including Fort Wayne United’s Tie Day program, which launched in East Allen County Schools in 2020.
“We need you in our classrooms,” Daniel said of potential mentors. “Our kids need you.”
When student achievement and wellness improve, schools have more engaged students, Daniel said. That can lead to a better learning environment and help prevent students from feeling like they need to bring protection to school, he added.
Nine weapons have been brought to FWCS grounds this academic year, Daniel said. Guns were found at two high schools just last week.
“I don’t believe any one of those weapons that were brought into the buildings were there to hurt others,” Daniel said. “It was more of a defense, which is a perception.”
Deputy Police Chief Mitch McKinney encouraged gun owners to request a free gun lock from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
“Gun safety starts at home,” he said. “If you have guns in your home and you know it, and they’re not locked up, that’s where our problem lies.”
FWCS officials hope their effort becomes a model for other school districts, Daniel said. If done well, it could lead to improved teacher, staff and student retention, he said.
“This is a response to how do we as a community start to change the culture and truly produce what we want – productive citizens that are able to provide services and … service to our greater community,” he said.