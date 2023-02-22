Fort Wayne Community Schools plans to ask voters to support a safety and security referendum this fall, Superintendent Mark Daniel announced today while surrounded by about a dozen area leaders who are working with the district to create a safer learning environment.
Along with school board members, the individuals included officials from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne United, the faith community and the judicial system. Daniel said they represented a portion of those FWCS has gathered in recent months to address safety in such school spaces as classrooms, hallways, parking lots and buses.
"These are discussions that have to involve all the various groups that you're seeing here today," Daniel said. "It has to if we're going to create some type of significant, significant change in Fort Wayne and hopefully greater Fort Wayne."
FWCS held the news conference days after guns were found at two high schools. Daniel said the update's timing was intentional.
"We want to send a strong message to our community," he said. "We need help with people, feet on the ground, willing to spend time with kids and willing to mentor. That's what this is about."
Daniel said it's too early to provide details of the potential fall referendum but stressed the value of investing in safety measures.
"If you don't pay it up front now," he said, "you're going to pay forever."