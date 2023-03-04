When a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus is delayed by a train or inclement weather during its earliest route, it can be tough to make up time, leading to late pickups on its subsequent trips serving elementary and high schoolers.
Across town, it can take Southwest Allen County Schools buses 15 minutes to travel less than a mile because of congestion around three schools that start at similar times at Homestead and Aboite Center roads.
Both districts – which together serve about 14,600 bus riders and seek efficiency while facing driver shortages – will address these and other issues next academic year with new busing models.
Even non-riders will be affected by the adjustments because school hours will change.
FWCS is preparing for a two-tier schedule with start times of 7:20 a.m. for secondary schools and 8:50 a.m. for elementary schools. This replaces the existing three-tier structure that has different start times for middle and high schools.
Meanwhile, SACS – which has used a two-tier system for decades – is weighing three-tier options because officials believe it will help the district respond to the growing population near Bass Road, the district’s northern boundary.
Mike Martin, SACS transportation director, is expected to present options during the 7 p.m. Tuesday board meeting at the transportation conference room, 4810 Homestead Road.
SACS Superintendent Park Ginder told the board last month the 7,800-student district can’t adequately serve its 4,100 regular bus riders under the current system, which has had frequent route cancellations. He shared the experience of a father whose route has been canceled seven or eight times.
“He’s got kids in two different buildings, so that means 16 different times he’s had to drive his students to school,” Ginder said. “One of the outcomes we’re looking for here is greater coverage so that we can get all of our students in our transportation zones to school.”
Why the switch?
Like other districts nationwide, FWCS and SACS are struggling with bus driver shortages.
FWCS, which once had 350 drivers, now has about 125 to serve its 10,500 bus riders, although officials have said about 15,000 students are eligible for busing. Transportation Director Renee Dawson would love to have 150 drivers – a number that, among other outcomes, would reduce the need for drivers to complete two routes during one tier.
As the 28,600-student district considered transportation changes, it wanted to build more time between the tiers so occurrences such as busy train crossings would have less of an impact on later routes.
“It’s a ripple effect,” Dawson said.
FWCS schools generally begin at 7:20, 8:20 and 9:05 a.m., leaving an hour or less between start times. Officials desired a 90-minute gap, Dawson said, but under a three-tier schedule that would have led to some schools starting as late as 10:20 a.m. – three hours after the first-tier schools – with dismissal at 5:25 p.m.
“At our community meetings, this was the least favorite option of our families and staff,” Dawson said. “We quickly eliminated this option.”
Meanwhile, SACS lacks flexibility with its longstanding practice of having secondary schools on one tier and elementary schools on another because elementary routes are full with no extra drivers, said Martin, the transportation director. He said the problem is especially felt on the district’s north side, where housing is increasing.
“We want to make sure those buses have room for students as we continue to grow,” Martin said.
He and Ginder, the superintendent, shared five options with the board last month. Potential solutions included splitting the six elementary schools across two tiers.
All the options put Homestead High and Summit Middle schools on separate tiers. They are at Homestead and Aboite Center roads along with Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School. Traffic can be a headache as 3,900 students arrive for class about the same time.
High schools start early
FWCS revised its transportation model with another goal in mind – change the high school hours so students have more time for activities, including internships and jobs, after school, Dawson said.
Beginning in August, the five high schools will be in session from 7:20 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. compared with the current hours, 9:05 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
“We have heard for years from students and families the need to start high school earlier,” FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said in a statement.
Ginger Haines and her daughter, Reese Haines, are among those happy about the change. The Snider High School junior is involved in color guard, so she gets about 90 minutes at home before having to return for evening practice, her mother said.
“It makes it hectic,” Ginger Haines said.
“I never really have time to eat dinner,” said Reese Haines, who would rather have the benefits of an early dismissal than the opportunity to sleep in late.
SACS’ proposed transportation schedules maintain an early start for Homestead, which begins at 7:45 a.m. Students in the work-based learning program benefit from an early release, Ginder said, and most students finish after-school activities by 5:30 p.m.
Ginder also noted FWCS’ new schedule should benefit Homestead students wanting to participate in the FWCS Career Academy. SACS should be able to place students in morning and afternoon programs, he said, noting FWCS’ current schedule accommodates Homestead students only in the afternoon.
Improving service
FWCS isn’t relying solely on the new tier structure to make transportation better for families. Dawson described several behind-the-scenes efforts, such as updating maps to improve routing.
As FWCS plans for next year, Dawson said her department will be mindful about the sets of schools each bus will serve.
“The pairing is really going to be the key in making it work,” she said, explaining it would be impractical for a bus to have routes on opposite sides of town.
The school board on Monday approved a $303,355 technology package providing drivers with real-time, turn-by-turn directions to each stop. Dawson expects the dash-mounted tablets from Tyler Technologies, a Texas company, will be attractive to drivers because they currently rely on paper directions.
The system also includes a student ridership component that will let FWCS track which students are on which buses, Dawson said. She added the technology will provide immediate alerts if students board the wrong bus.
When FWCS announced the new school hours in January, officials acknowledged change can be disruptive.
To better serve families, Dawson said FWCS will alter its current policy of taking students to and from their home address. It will accept reasonable service requests for alternative sites, such as a grandparent’s home or a community center, she said, but families must commit to that 100% of the time.
“We want to make that happen for families,” Dawson said.