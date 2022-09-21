A Fort Wayne Community Schools principal can already envision what her students might experience in an outdoor classroom.
Apple trees could teach kindergartners about the lifecycle of an apple, and water tables could offer lessons about erosion, said Mary Kinniry, Irwin Elementary School principal.
"What we're most excited about is really just bringing learning to life," Kinniry told the school board last week. "I really just hope to create an oasis within our urban district next to the school so the kids can be immersed in nature in a very unique way."
Outdoor classroom learning equipment will be installed at Irwin and two other magnet schools next summer in conjunction with sitework needed to create the outdoor learning areas at each building. The board approved buying the equipment – including seating and shade structures – from Recreation inSites of Fishers on Sept. 12.
Officials said the $308,457 expense is supported by a grant.
Board members were curious about the outdoor classrooms, which are also planned for Memorial Park Middle School and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center. Anne Duff, board president, asked whether the spaces are meant to offer students a change of scenery or provide opportunities for special activities.
Kara Froning, director of secondary education, said some of the plans started with COVID-19, when alternative learning spaces were needed for students to work collaboratively.
"In the event of other events," Froning said, "we always have that outdoor space available, too."
Whitney Young will incorporate creative elements, such as musical instruments, and features including seating for a stage area, water tables and outdoor chalkboards, Principal Claire Paul said. She assured the board the equipment, which will stay outside, is weather resistant.
Kinniry, the Irwin principal, said her big project will be a bug and insect hotel.
"You don't want those in school?" board member Jennifer Matthias asked.
"No," Kinniry said over laughter, adding she has a special outdoor spot for the creatures.