A southeast Fort Wayne school is shaking up the traditional elementary format, structuring students’ days in a way more akin to middle school.
Instead of keeping students in grade-level classes for academic lessons, Adams Elementary School groups children by ability level, resulting in multi-age classes held in the mornings.
Afternoons are reserved for special-area classes including art, music and physical education along with a career block so the students – whose aspirations often include becoming YouTubers or professional athletes – can learn about more realistic career choices.
“We decided as a staff that our students needed better across the board,” Principal Allie Holland said of the changes implemented this academic year.
Although the format is in its infancy, Adams educators and Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders are encouraged by what they’re seeing.
“I see smiles when I go into this building,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said during a fall school board meeting. “When you engage your kids, and you get your parents involved, wow. Watch out.”
Reinvention
Located in a neighborhood along New Haven Avenue, Adams is one of the smallest FWCS schools, with an enrollment of 270 students. Black and Hispanic students represent 68% of the population, and 90% of those students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
The school has subpar test scores. Last year, 53% of test takers passed an exam measuring third grade literacy proficiency compared to 70% districtwide and 82% statewide. Also in 2022, less than 7% of students showed proficiency in both English and math compared to 18% districtwide and 30% statewide on ILEARN, a state standardized test.
But the statistics don’t capture the strengths Principal Holland and case manager Kaile LaRue see. That includes the students’ capacity for love.
“They love each other,” Holland said, “and they love their family fiercely.”
It’s seen in everyday actions, LaRue said. That includes when older siblings accompany younger brothers and sisters to their destination – and in opportunities when students can select toys for themselves but are more interested in choosing items for family members instead.
Adams employees wanted to play into that strength and others as they sought to revamp the traditional elementary school model to better benefit their students, Holland said. For example, she said, they wanted to create more of a family environment.
Students begin their day with homeroom, giving them interaction with classmates peers their age until they scatter for academic lessons alongside those with similar ability levels.
The children have embraced learning beside peers of different ages, said teacher Adriana Busche, who had a pair of sisters in a reading block last month.
Busche, who is in her sixth year of teaching, said the arrangement wasn’t as challenging for students to adapt to as she had expected.
“They’re getting exactly what they need,” Busche said.
The educators regularly look at students’ math and reading scores and move them to different classes as needed, LaRue said.
Lucresha Lindsey noted that some traditional third graders have advanced to her math class, which focuses on fourth and fifth grade academic standards. The teacher said she enjoys seeing the students flourish under the structure, which provides opportunities for mentorship between older and younger children.
“They are owning their learning,” Holland said.
Students spend their afternoons in special-area classes and career blocks, which expose the children to jobs in industries such as business, health services and the skilled trades.
Many students hope to become social media stars or professional athletes, Holland said, so Adams’ six-week career clusters expose students to other possibilities along with helping them identify their passions and skills.
The family nights held at the end of each career cluster have proved to be popular, Holland said, telling the school board last fall that 330 people attended the first event in September. She said such turnout for the academic-related activities has been more than pleasing.
“It’s been magical,” Holland said.
Team effort
Under the new format, Adams teachers get more than two hours of collaboration time every other afternoon – a result of some creative scheduling and cooperation with the schools that share Adams’ special-area teachers, Holland said.
Classroom teachers use the time to plan, the principal said, and they address students’ needs with other staff, including those focused on English language learners and special education students.
“If there are specific students that multiple teachers are seeing, we figure out what is best for them,” Holland said. “We can put all our minds together to support every single one of them.”
Adams’ reinvention reflects the teachers’ belief in their own ability to provide individual students with the attention they need to flourish, said Joe Brown, a top FWCS administrator who visited the school.
“Teachers were driving the conversation and supporting this,” said Brown, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment.
The school did more than think outside the box when developing this plan, Brown said, adding it took courageous leadership and risk-taking.
“Allie and her team blew the box up,” he said.